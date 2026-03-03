Within the WWE, there are certain fan favorite superstars that everyone roots for. One such example of this is AJ Lee. Lee initially retired from WWE in the 2010s, and recently returned to the company after a decade away. She now has reclaimed a championship for the first time in over 10 years, the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Topps has released an exclusive Topps NOW card to chronicle this accomplishment, and it will only be available for a limited time.

AJ Lee Earns Brand New Topps NOW Card After Winning Women's Intercontinental Championship

The card features AJ standing in the corner of the ring, holding up the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which she had just won moments prior. The win took place at the Elimination Chamber PPV, which is noted at the bottom of the card. The back of the card does contain some detailed information on the victory, including the gap between winning a title, along with her opponent and how Chicago is a second hometown for her. The card can be purchased on the Topps website until March 6th.

AJ Lee 2026 Topps NOW WWE Card #27 | Topps

Collectors Can Find Parallels and Autographed Versions of Lee's Card

Just like any other Topps NOW release, collectors who purchase copies of the base card will have the chance of parallels being inserted in place of their base card order. The parallels that collectors can look for in this release include: Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and FoilFractor (/1). The card will be printed to order, so collectors can order as many of the card as they want.

Autographed versions of the card will also exist, with there being a version out of /10, /5, and /1. These cards mark the first time that AJ Lee has signed a card in over 10 years for Topps, so it would not be surprising to see demand for this card high among hobbyists. Topps shared a preview image of what the 1/1 autograph looks like, and it is quite the striking card.

AJ Lee 2026 Topps NOW WWE Card #27 Autographed FoilFractor 1/1 | Topps

AJ Lee has climbed back to the top of the mountain in WWE, winning her first title in over 10 years. Topps has celebrated this feat with featuring her on the latest WWE Topps NOW card. Collectors will have until March 6th to order the card, and they can also look for parallels and autographed versions that are inserted randomly into orders. For fans of the WWE and AJ Lee, this card might just be a can't miss collecting moment.