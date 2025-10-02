Topps Chrome SpongeBob hits online selling

After years without a release, the Spongebob SquarePants franchise is finally getting another hobby release. It is very much anticipated by collectors, so much so that pre-orders for the product were sold out very quickly on the Topps website. eBay Live will be having breaks on release day, and the days after as well, showing how much demand the product is receiving. These will provide collectors a chance to get their hands on product who may have missed the chance to get a hobby box. Ahead of these events, here is a brief look of what can be found in the product, and some breaks happening on eBay Live.

What can be found in Topps Chrome SpongeBob?

The product does have a chrome finish, which is always a bonus for collectors. The base set contains 200 cards which comprise of some of the most iconic characters and moments from the show's history. Inserts can also be found, which include Song Songs, Squidward's Gallery, Bikini Bottom VIPS, and Masterful Memes among others. The Song Songs chronicle the numerous songs that have been part of episodes, while Masterful Memes chronicles key moments that have become part of online lore.

2025 Topps Chrome Spongebob Sandy Cheeks Base Card | Checklist Insider

2025 Topps Chrome Spongebob Bikini Bottom VIPS - Miss Appear | Checklist Insider

Autographs can be found in the product, and is likely to be the main chase for those who purchase the product. Voice actors of the main characters will have autographs that can be pulled, and dual autographs can also be found. Sketch cards also feature in the release that portray Doodlebob, another character from the show. Lastly, Shadowboxes will feature some of the most memorable objects from the show, like the Magic Conch and The Krabby Patty Secret Formula.

2025 Topps Chrome Spongebob Shadowboxes | Checklist Insider

2025 Topps Chrome Spongebob DoodleBob Sketch Card | Checklist Insider

Online Selling Opportunities for Collectors

eBay Live is already filled with a few breaks of Topps Chrome Spongebob, and collectors are already preparing to get spots in the event. On Thursday, Oct 2nd, Mama Breaks will be opening some of the product. At the time of writing, it is not specified how much or how the spots will be purchased, but it more than likely will take the shape of auctions - a buyer will bid for a spot, and they will get a spot in the break. Teams may or may not be randomized, that is up to the show runner. The event also advertises other products that may be opened, such as Star Wars, Sapphire, and WWE. For anyone interested in joining, it can be found here once it goes live.

Mama Breaks Live Event: Thursday, October 2nd at 3 PM | eBay Live

2025 Topps Chrome Spongebob is now officially available nationwide in both hobby box and blaster box formats. Collectors have the ability to either purchase boxes, or join live breaks that will be taking place on eBay Live. Collectors have been anticipating this release, and it's impact in the hobby is already being felt.

