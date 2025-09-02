Topps celebrating 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants with Chrome set

SpongeBob SquarePants is getting another one of his very own Topps Chrome products, the first since 2009. Buyers had until 1 p.m. EST to enter the drawing for the chance to buy some of 25 year anniversary cards.

Debuting in May of 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants follows him and his underwater friends in the under-the-sea town of Bikini Bottom. Those friends, including Patrick, Sandy, and Squidward, among others, join SpongeBob in the set.

2025 Topps Chrome SpongeBob SquarePants 25th Anniversary set blaster box. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/ue7ab3s9

SpongeBob SquarePants is a show that has transcended time and generations. Those in their mid to early 30's remember when it first came on the air. And the show is still putting out new episodes, and the original viewers are sharing the cartoon with their own children.

Images from the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants Topps Chrome set, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/ue7ab3s9

The base set includes 200 cards, and collectors can pull parallels of their favorite characters, including the blaster exclusive Kelp Green Refractors. Also included in the set are voice actor autographs and Doodlebob sketch cards. Sketch cards have become increasingly popular, especially in non-sports sets like the Topps Chrome Star Wars.

The set, according to Topps, is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2025.

