Chase DeLauter wears first Rookie Debut Patch in a postseason game
In this story:
Chase DeLauter made his MLB debut on October 1, 2025, becoming just the seventh player in history to debut in a postseason game. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft went 0-2 with a walk.
While DeLauter isn't the first player to debut in the postseason, he will be the first player to have their rookie debut patch card come from a playoff game. First introduced in 2023 Topps Chrome Update, the Rookie Debut Patch is attached to a players' jersey for their first game at the major league level. The patch is then used to make a one-of-a-kind 1-of-1 rookie patch autographed card.
These rare cards bring a premium. The Paul Skenes patch card sold for an astonishing $1.1 million. Found by a youngster in California, the autographed card was sold on Fanatics Collect. While DeLauter does not carry the hobby hype and value that Paul Skenes does, he should have a bigger market then some less heralded prospects like Colorado Rockies pitcher Karl Kaufmann, whose own rookie debut patch card (graded SGC 9.5 auto 10) went for $2,550, according to eBay sold listings.
It will be hard to gauge what his card will go for, because this isn't a typical to have a patch come from a playoff game. In the three years since it's debut, the patch has never seen a postseason game, until now with DeLauter.
DeLauter's First Bowman Chrome autograph comes from the 2022 Bowman Draft product. Prices for his base autograph, graded PSA GEM MT 10 is around $150. A green wave parallel numbered to 199, graded PSA GEM MT 10, went for $285 on October 1, 2025 for $285 on 130 Point.
