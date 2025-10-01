Chase DeLauter wears first Rookie Debut Patch in a postseason game

Chase DeLauter made his MLB debut on October 1, 2025, becoming just the seventh player in history to debut in a postseason game. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft went 0-2 with a walk.

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Chase DeLauter’s MLB debut patch is seen on his shoulder as he warms up before Game 2 of the American League wild card series at Progressive Field, Oct. 1, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While DeLauter isn't the first player to debut in the postseason, he will be the first player to have their rookie debut patch card come from a playoff game. First introduced in 2023 Topps Chrome Update, the Rookie Debut Patch is attached to a players' jersey for their first game at the major league level. The patch is then used to make a one-of-a-kind 1-of-1 rookie patch autographed card.

All players wear a patch on their jersey during their first game at the Major League level. The patch then gets turned into a rare card for that player. | https://tinyurl.com/ycxyvpy3

These rare cards bring a premium. The Paul Skenes patch card sold for an astonishing $1.1 million. Found by a youngster in California, the autographed card was sold on Fanatics Collect. While DeLauter does not carry the hobby hype and value that Paul Skenes does, he should have a bigger market then some less heralded prospects like Colorado Rockies pitcher Karl Kaufmann, whose own rookie debut patch card (graded SGC 9.5 auto 10) went for $2,550, according to eBay sold listings.

It will be hard to gauge what his card will go for, because this isn't a typical to have a patch come from a playoff game. In the three years since it's debut, the patch has never seen a postseason game, until now with DeLauter.

Oct 1, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Chase DeLauter (34) catches the ball hit by Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

DeLauter's First Bowman Chrome autograph comes from the 2022 Bowman Draft product. Prices for his base autograph, graded PSA GEM MT 10 is around $150. A green wave parallel numbered to 199, graded PSA GEM MT 10, went for $285 on October 1, 2025 for $285 on 130 Point.

