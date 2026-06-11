Lamine Yamal’s Top 3 Card Sales Ahead of His World Cup Debut

While the World Cup is a stage for big-name veterans to shine in their attempt to lead their country to soccer glory, it’s also a moment for future stars to make their mark on the global stage. One of those players is 18-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal, who is set to make his World Cup debut for Spain against Cabo Verde.

A Star in the Making

While most of his career is still ahead of him, his prodigious start with FC Barcelona has drawn comparisons to legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And with Spain being an early favorite in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the weight of expectations is already on its shoulders. Will he deliver like Kylian Mbappé, who helped France hoist the World Cup trophy at age 19, or struggle under the weighty expectations like Freddy Adu and Alexandre Pato?

From La Masia to the World Stage

Growing up in Rocafunda, a working-class town outside of Barcelona, Yamal joined FC Barcelona’s prestigious La Masia academy at the age of six to hone his craft, following in the footsteps of other famous alumni, including Messi, Gerard Piqué, and Pepe Reina.

Even at this early stage of his career, it’s easy to see why fans are bullish on the superstar: more than 100 combined goals and assists, averaging more than one goal every 90 minutes in La Liga; a key contributor in Spain’s victorious UEFA European Championship campaign; and numerous individual awards including the Golden Boy, the Kopa Trophy, and the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year.

And while records are made to be broken, Yamal owns several “youngest” distinctions in the sport, from the youngest player to score for FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team to the youngest player to ever play, score, and provide an assist in the UEFA Champions League.

Yamal’s Top Card Sales

Collectors who believed in Yamal’s talent early have seen massive gains in value. Fanatics has highlighted several examples of cards that were purchased a few years ago that are now at stratospheric price levels, from 2023-24 Topps Chrome UCC Orange Auto Refractor purchased for $4,231 that’s now worth over $88,000 to a 2023-24 Topps Chrome UCC purchased for $103,700 now valued at a mind-blowing $1.69 million.

As World Cup play gets underway, collectors and fans are understandably excited about Yamal’s potential contributions and the already impressive values of his top cards, with some sales already surpassing those of legendary heroes of the sport. Let’s take a look at a few of his top sales to date.

2024 Topps Chrome UEFA Euro Chrome Lamine Yamal SuperFractor Auto 1/1: $396,500

2024 Topps Chrome UEFA Euro Chrome Autographs SuperFractor | Goldin via Card Ladder

Currently Yamal’s top card sale, his 2024 Topps Chrome UEFA Euro Chrome SuperFractor Auto 1/1 rookie card, graded PSA/DNA 10 for both the card and the autograph, sold last year by Goldin for almost $400,000. While it might be shocking to think that some of his cards are selling for as much—or more than—other players who have already had legendary careers, collectors that bet early on the future star could see massive upside in the future if he delivers on expectations.

2023-24 Donruss FIFA Lamine Yamal Optic Gold Power 1/1: $219,600

2023 Donruss FIFA Lamine Yamal (Optic-Gold Power) #177 PSA Gem Mint 10 - #'d 1/1 | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

Take a 1/1 card and pair it with a PSA 10 grade for an impressive player that has already had a big impact at the top level of his sport, and you have a hobby grail card. Lamine Yamal’s 2023 Donruss FIFA Optic Gold Power 1/1, graded PSA 10, sold in May 2026 for almost $220,000 via Heritage Auctions.

2023 Topps Stadium Club Chrome UEFA Club Competitions Lamine Yamal SuperFractor 1/1: $177,600

2023 Topps Stadium Club Chrome UEFA Club Competitions Superfractor Lamine Yamal | ALT via Card Ladder

Another PSA 10 1/1 card—and another massive sale that lands in the top three sales so far. With scarcity, an excellent grade, and a rising star, collectors with the resources to buy the best have the opportunity to potentially see massive returns if they choose to sell this Yamal gem in the future. This 2023 Topps Stadium Club UEFA Club Competitions SuperFractor of Lamine Yamal sold for almost $180,000 by ALT in May 2026—certainly a lot of money, but could result in big gains if Yamal’s career continues on his current trajectory.