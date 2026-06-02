Basketball fans and collectors, especially those rooting for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, have something new to cheer and chase.

Topps has announced that every player in the 2026 NBA Finals will wear a “USA 250” patch on their jersey. And as they’ve done with previous patch programs, including in the MLB and NBA, the patches will be removed after each game, with select game-worn patches later being inserted into rare Topps sports cards.

The NBA Finals: Players to Watch for Collectors

While collectors would be excited to pull any game-worn “USA 250” patch, the rosters of the two teams in the 2026 NBA Finals are stacked with hobby favorites, including a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama.

In leading the Spurs to the NBA Finals in a seven-game series win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he earned Western Conference Finals MVP honors, Wemby put up epic per-game numbers: 27.3 points and 10.9 rebounds on 48.1% shooting, including an impressive 40% from three-point range.

While Wembanyama earned MVP honors, the rest of the Spurs stepped up and provided the depth and breadth to topple the Thunder, including Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, and Julian Champagnie, among others.

BREAKING: Every player in the 2026 NBA Finals will wear a USA 250 patch on their jersey. The patches will be removed after each game, with select game-worn patches later featured inside ultra-rare trading cards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xLwC4YAhe6 — Topps (@Topps) June 1, 2026

The New York Knicks have energized their fanbase, reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 (also against the Spurs, who won in five games), as they look to bring home a championship for the first time since 1973, when they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers.

Led by Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, the Knicks’ decisive 4-0 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers has led to one of the most anticipated matchups in recent NBA Finals history. Brunson is joined by fellow Knicks stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, who are certain to challenge the Spurs for an exciting series.

The Topps Patch Phenomenon

Collectors have always been fans of actual game-worn patches and jersey pieces. Topps introduced the MLB Debut patches in 2023, resulting in six- and seven-figure sales, including the staggering $1.11 million paid by Dick’s Sporting Goods for the Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch Auto.

As Topps acquired new licenses in the NFL and the NBA, Topps replicated the successful patch formula, giving collectors the opportunity to chase NBA Rookie Debut Patches of future stars like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, NFL rookie and award-winner patches, among others. Topps has even included game-used relics and other memorabilia in lower-tier releases like Topps Now.

Aaron Judge signs his 1-of-1 Gold Logoman dual autograph with Shohei Ohtani 🔥



“Special card right there.” pic.twitter.com/4eCqN9n3Pe — Topps (@Topps) March 15, 2026

And with each new release, collectors chase their favorite players and big dollars, as sales for game-used patches reach stratospheric levels, like Shohei Ohtani’s 1/1 Topps Gold Logoman card, which sold for $3 million in late 2025.

Celebrating 250 Years of the U.S.A.

The commemorative patch is part of Topps’ and the NBA’s season-long celebration of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States of America’s Declaration of Independence. “Through service and volunteerism, we’re honoring the spirit, resilience, and unity that have shaped our nation over the last two and a half centuries,” shared Topps on its Instagram channel.

While Topps hasn’t indicated when or in which product the patches will be inserted, you can follow Topps on its social media (and Collectibles on SI) for updates as more details are announced.