Jalen Brunson and the Knicks continue to rack up the accolades. After being named to the All-NBA second team for the third straight year by the Knicks, Brunson was named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy after the New York Knicks dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers in dominant fashion, sweeping the series 4-0. To celebrate Brunson’s victory, Topps released a Topps NOW card.

The set featuring Bruson included the standard Foilfractors that come with all Topps NOW cards. Specifically, the set included short-print Foilfractors numbered: gold to 50, orange to 25, black to 10, red to 5, and one Foilfractor 1/1 card.

Jalen Brunson Topps NOW red autograph card | Topps.com

The Autograph Chase for Brunson

Also included in the set are autographed cards, although the number included was extremely limited. The set included 6 total autograph chase cards. Of the six, five were red autographs numbered to five, and one was a 1/1 of Foilfractor. The Foifractor was particularly unique, as the card contained both an inscription that read "2026 Eastern Conference Finals MVP" and a relic. The relic was a piece of the net embedded in the card that contained the NBA Eastern Conference Finals logo.

Jalen Brunson Topps NOW foilfractor 1/1 autograph | Topps.com

If collectors wanted this card directly from Topps, they needed to act fast, as the Knicks, like their star point guard, are extremely popular with a rabid fan base. The card sold out incredibly quickly, so fans will have to go to the secondary market, like eBay, if they were not able to get the card before it sold out.

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA;New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks on after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

What Will Re-Sale Prices Look Like?

While the base cards would probably sell for around the retail price, I do not expect the same to be said for the parallels. It would be fair to expect that any of the numbered parallels would sell for a high premium. I would also expect the same for any autograph cards with the Foilfractor, which could sell for even more. Those numbers would rise even higher if the Knicks won a championship, but they will have to wait a few extra days for the Finals to start.

The Knicks await their opponent in the NBA Finals as the Spurs and Thunder head to a Game 7 after the Thunder got dismantled in San Antonio in Game 6, 118-91. Game 7 is Saturday Night in Oklahoma City with the Western Conference Finals on the line. The NBA Finals will tip off on Wednesday, June 3rd, with the winner of the Western Conference Finals hosting Game 1 and Game 2 before the series moves back to the Garden.