Knicks Eastern Conference Finals Victory Celebrated with Topps NOW Card

The NBA’s Eastern Conference has a new champion. After taking a commanding 3-0 lead, the New York Knicks sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to the offseason on their home court, blowing out the Cavs 130-93. To celebrate their win, Topps is releasing a Topps NOW Knicks Eastern Conference Finals card set.

The Cavs were never really in the series after blowing a twenty-two-point fourth-quarter lead. It now appears that the Cavs never recovered from the shock of that stunning loss; outside that game, they never mounted much of a fight. Now the Knicks will return to the NBA finals for the first time in 27 years.

Features of the Topps NOW cards

The Topps NOW Knicks card is one of the more unique sets that Topps has released through its Topps NOW brand (more on that in a bit). The image used for the cards features the Knicks starting lineup of Karl Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, surrounding superstar point guard and Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

Topps NOW Eastern Conference Champions card | Topps.com

Like other Topps NOW sets, this set will also include foil parallels starting at gold, numbered to 50; orange, to 25; black, to 10; red, to 5; and a 1/1 foilfractor parallel. Unlike some other NOW sets, there are no short-print image variations outside of the foilfractor; however, there are autograph cards for collectors to chase. Lucky collectors can chase four of the biggest stars!

Unique Autographs to Chase

Specifically, the autograph cards in the Topps NOW set make it so unique. The set will feature 1/1 foilfractor autos featuring four of the five members of the Knicks' starting lineup. Meaning collectors who purchase cards can chase a 1/1 individually signed autograph card of Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, or Jalen Brunson.

Topps NOW Eastern Conference Champions Jalen Brunson 1/1 autograph card | Topps.com

Given the Knicks' overwhelming popularity and the passion of their fan base, I would expect this set to be one of the most popular Topps NOW sets ever released. Also, I expect the foilfractors to sell very well if they made it to auction. In terms of the autographs, if they were ever to make it to the secondary market, I think it would be fair to expect them to sell for four to five figures, with the Brunson autograph card selling for the most among the starting five.

If the Knicks were to win the NBA finals, I would also expect those numbers to go even higher.