What Tarik Skubal Said About Possibly Making Another WBC Start for Team USA

When pitcher Tarik Skubal was added to Team USA’s roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, his workload seemed clear: he would start in one game in pool play vs. Great Britain, but then return to the Tigers to prepare for the 2026 MLB season.

That schedule appeared over on Saturday night as Skubal started against the British and led the U.S. to a 9–1 win. However, Skubal’s narrative changed when he spoke with media after the game.

The reigning Cy Young award winner is now leaving the door open to making another start in the WBC. He’s set to make a decision in the “next couple days.”

“This is gonna be one of the tougher decisions I've made in my career so far,” Skubal said, via MLB. “I didn't expect these types of emotions to run through my brain, or my thoughts to differ. I was pretty committed to making a start and getting back to camp. Things have changed, obviously. That's why I'm gonna have some conversations and try to figure out a plan for me. But yeah, I don't know either way.”

So, what changed for him?

Skubal admitted that making the start for his country in front of a packed crowd in Houston made him realize how cool and important this role for Team USA is. He might not be ready for that experience to end.

“It just changes your perspective a little bit, you know?” Skubal said. “And how proud I am to be an American and go out there and pitch and compete. [Thinking about] the people that make real sacrifices for me to play a kids' game. So we'll see.”

Skubal has a few days to make his decision—we’ll see what he ends up doing.

Team USA’s WBC starting rotation

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa originally only shared the pitching plan for the first four games. Giants pitcher Logan Webb opened up the starting rotation on Friday as Team USA beat Brazil 15–5 in its first pool play game. Skubal followed it up on Saturday against Great Britain. Pirates’ Paul Skenes, Skubal’s fellow Cy Young award winner, will start on Monday vs. Mexico. Then, on Tuesday, Mets' Nolan McLean is expected to start.

From there, Team USA would need to re-evaluate for the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, if the team makes it that far. Skenes already shared that he would make another start if Team USA advances. DeRosa also noted that McLean would earn the starting role if Team USA makes it to the WBC finals. That could still change, though, especially with Skubal considering a longer role with the U.S.

Other starting options on the Team USA roster include Ryan Yarborough, Michael Wacha, Griffin Jax and Matthew Boyd.

How Skubal fared vs. Great Britain

Saturday’s outing for Skubal didn’t get off to a great start. On the first pitch he threw in the game, Skubal gave up a 390-foot home run to Nate Eaton to give Great Britain the early 1–0 lead. This ended up being GB’s only run of the game, though, but it did worry Team USA fans to start.

“It was a first-pitch fastball, and he went out and got it,” Skubal said after the game. “We wouldn't be talking about it if he missed it. I was just getting to my pitches, and the results were the results after that.”

Skubal was replaced in the fourth inning after throwing 41 pitches, 30 of which were strikes. He had five strikeouts and zero walks before being removed from the game for the Mets’ Clay Holmes.

