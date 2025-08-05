Topps Releasing 2025 Cactus Jack x Topps Chrome WWE Set
Topps and Travis Scott are continuing their collaboration. After successful limited editions releases of Cactus Jack Chrome Baseball and Cactus Jack Chrome WWE WrestleMania sets, Topps announced that they would be releasing another Travis Scott series with Topps Chrome WWE x Cactus Jack. This would mark the fourth such release by Topps. Unlike the previous Cactus Jack Chrome releases, Topps Chrome WWE x Cactus Jack will not be limited to specific events such as WrestleMania and Fanatics Fest. Instead, Cactus Jack Chrome WWE will be available online and in stores allowing more collectors to purchase the product.
As was the case with previous Cactus Jack Chrome releases, the checklist will have 100 wrestlers and feature a mix of current WWE stars and Hall of Fame greats. Although the full checklist has not been made available as of this writing, Topps has released several preview photos of cards to be included in the set including autograph and inscription cards of the Undertaker, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley. Also as was the case with the WrestleMania set where Penta and Stephanie Vaquer made their Topps WWE debuts, collectors can expect at least one WWE star that were not part of earlier Topps products. Specifically, that wrestler is current NXT star Ricky Saints (formerly Ricky Starks of AEW).
Cactus Jack Chrome cards tend to be valuable and sought after by collectors and it would be fair to expect this release to continue that trend. The pre-sale on August 4th sold out quickly. Including new stars like Ricky Saints will only add to the appeal. It’s possible that other stars will make their debut in the product as well which would add more fun chase cards to the product. Overall, I expect this to be a popular product amongst WWE fans and collectors when Topps Chrome x Cactus Jack WWE is released on August 29.