Florida Gator Jadan Baugh featured in first Bowman U Now card

University of Florida running back Jadan Baugh had a career day on Saturday, Nov. 29, rushing for 266 yards and two touchdowns against the Florida State Seminoles. The sophomore had the second-most rushing yards in a game in school history, while becoming the 10th Gator to rush for more than 1,000 yards.

In recognition of his performance, Baugh was featured in one of four Bowman U Now cards released this week. Collectors who place their print-on-demand orders will also get a chance to receive cards autographed by Baugh. Autographed cards will be randomly inserted and printed in the following editions: /10 Autograph Card, /5 Autograph Card, and /1 Autograph Card.

JADAN BAUGH.



NOTHING LEFT TO SAY.



266 YARDS AND TWO SCORES. pic.twitter.com/Cw8vLZQqcg — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 30, 2025

One lucky order will have a 1/1 autographed FoilFractor. | Topps

This is Baugh's first appearance on a Bowman U Now card. He's also the second Florida Gator to have a card released this season. Dallas Wilson was featured on a card earlier this year after a breakout performance in a stunning upset of Texas on Oct. 4.

Topps

Bowman U Now also released cards of a few familiar faces: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Alabama's Ty Simpson, and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia. This week's releases mark Pavia's sixth Bowman U Now card, Mendoza's fifth, and Simpson's third. All cards this week feature autographed cards, which will be randomly inserted into orders.

Topps

Along with autographs, limited parallel cards will also be randomly inserted, with the following versions: /50 Gold Foil, /25 Orange Foil, /10 Black Foil, /5 Red Foil, and 1/ FoilFractor. According to Topps, "Parallels or other non-base card hits will replace the base card in your order. Odds of hitting a non-base card are based on total cards ordered."

The final day to order any of the cards is Dec. 4 at 3:30 PM EST.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: