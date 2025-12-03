Collectibles On SI

Florida Gator Jadan Baugh featured in first Bowman U Now card

Jadan Baugh rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns against arch-rival Florida State.
Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game
Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida Gators

University of Florida running back Jadan Baugh had a career day on Saturday, Nov. 29, rushing for 266 yards and two touchdowns against the Florida State Seminoles. The sophomore had the second-most rushing yards in a game in school history, while becoming the 10th Gator to rush for more than 1,000 yards.

In recognition of his performance, Baugh was featured in one of four Bowman U Now cards released this week. Collectors who place their print-on-demand orders will also get a chance to receive cards autographed by Baugh. Autographed cards will be randomly inserted and printed in the following editions: /10 Autograph Card, /5 Autograph Card, and /1 Autograph Card.

Jadan Baugh Bowman U Now
One lucky order will have a 1/1 autographed FoilFractor. | Topps

This is Baugh's first appearance on a Bowman U Now card. He's also the second Florida Gator to have a card released this season. Dallas Wilson was featured on a card earlier this year after a breakout performance in a stunning upset of Texas on Oct. 4.

Jadan Baugh Bowman U Now back
Topps

Bowman U Now also released cards of a few familiar faces: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Alabama's Ty Simpson, and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia. This week's releases mark Pavia's sixth Bowman U Now card, Mendoza's fifth, and Simpson's third. All cards this week feature autographed cards, which will be randomly inserted into orders.

Fernando Mendoza Bowman U Now
Topps

Along with autographs, limited parallel cards will also be randomly inserted, with the following versions: /50 Gold Foil, /25 Orange Foil, /10 Black Foil, /5 Red Foil, and 1/ FoilFractor. According to Topps, "Parallels or other non-base card hits will replace the base card in your order. Odds of hitting a non-base card are based on total cards ordered."

The final day to order any of the cards is Dec. 4 at 3:30 PM EST.

Horacio Ruiz
HORACIO RUIZ

Horacio is an avid sports card collector and writes about trending card auctions and news across several major hobby sites, including Sports Collectors Daily and Collectibles on SI.

