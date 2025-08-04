Trading Cards Go Prime Time: How NIL Collectibles Are Changing College Recruiting
In an era where college athletes are more brand-conscious than ever, recruiting has evolved into a full-blown marketing game—and few are playing it with more creativity than Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado. The latest move? Sending custom 1-of-1 trading cards to recruits as part of their offer letters.
Coach Prime's Recruiting Power Play
The star of Colorado’s latest recruiting push isn’t just Coach Prime—it’s the card. Preston Ashley, a four-star safety from Alabama, recently shared a photo of his custom 1/1 Colorado trading card on Instagram, sent directly as part of his official offer. This wasn’t just a flashy gesture; it was a smart, on-brand signal that said: “You’re already collectible here.”
By giving recruits something tangible, personalized, and shareable, Colorado isn’t just pitching a scholarship—they’re offering a taste of athlete-as-brand, a recruiting edge in a world where NIL value matters just as much as depth charts.
Building a NIL Brand at Colorado: Travis and Shedeur
The strategy isn’t just theoretical—it’s been proven by two of Colorado’s most marketable athletes: Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Both players, recruited and coached by Deion Sanders, became NIL powerhouses, raking in over $5 million—each. Their off-field visibility—from commercials and trading cards to fashion deals and social media—has turned Boulder into one of the most NIL-friendly destinations in college football.
When a top recruit sees the kind of brand-building success Hunter and Sanders have experienced, the message is clear: at Colorado, NIL isn’t a promise—it’s a platform.
NIL Trading Cards Beyond Boulder
Colorado isn’t alone in connecting trading cards to athlete empowerment and recruitment. From powerhouse universities to grassroots startups, a growing ecosystem is forming around collectible NIL opportunities:
Since 2022, Topps/Fanatics, through their Bowman University brand, have partnered with over 100 major schools—including Alabama, Oregon, and South Carolina—which have produced official NIL trading cards for athletes like Bo Nix, Cooper Flagg, and Aliyah Boston.
Panini created its “Panini College” platform to give schools like Ohio State and Nebraska full-roster participation—offering compensation to star quarterbacks and lesser-known athletes alike. Panini has long had a strong presence in collegiate sports collectibles, with releases like Prizm Draft Picks, Flawless, National Treasures, and Immaculate as collector favorites. And if you’re a fan or alumnus of UConn basketball, you can even collect your own dedicated set featuring past and present Huskies.
Greenie Cards, an athlete-first startup, launched NIL deals with players from smaller schools and women’s teams. Destiney Leo of Cleveland State women’s basketball was one of their first signees. You can check out the fascinating story of Greenie in more detail here.
ONIT Athlete has printed cards for nearly 100 teams across 45 schools across a variety of sports, including U.S. Olympians, NFL, and WNBA draftees. Many team sets include autographs and are sold directly to benefit athletes.
From blue bloods to mid-majors, NIL trading cards are becoming a critical tool for both recruitment and revenue.
What It All Means for the Hobby—and the Athletes
Custom trading cards may seem like a gimmick, but they represent something deeper: a shift in how schools view athletes—not just as players, but as partners. For collectors, these NIL cards bring new categories, new stars, and real emotional investment.
For athletes like Preston Ashley, that 1/1 card from Colorado isn’t just a souvenir—it’s a signal that their name, image, and likeness matter from day one. And for fans, it's a reminder that the future of sports collecting starts on campus.