Ghostwrite Museum takes Manhattan as new MLB-Licensed release debuts
In late July, ghostwrite took the next step in its evolution in the heart of Manhattan at Staple 21 Mercer: The ghostwrite Museum. ghostwrite, the collectible toy startup, was founded in 2022 by Josh Luber, who previously co-founded StockX and Fanatics Collectibles, and began selling toys to the public last year. The museum offers a retrospective of the first years of the brand, a look at the newest ghosts, and a glimpse at ghostwrite's future.
Co-Founder Jesse Einhorn said: "On July 24, we held an opening reception for the exhibit, which features over 100 rare collectibles from our archive." The museum, free to the public until October 12, will also have a limited number of ghosts for sale.
While the museum itself features an array of collectible toys from Ghostwrite's various product lines, including this display featuring Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Ghosts from the Ghostwrite WNBA Game Face 2024 release, there are many other intriguing pieces for visitors to check out. "Many of the exhibit items are customs, as well as friends and family gifts that we made as we launched, or artists, athletes, and celebrities we wanted to gift a ghost," said Einhorn. "There's a cool Mo Amer ghost on display as well as ghosts we made for celebs such as Post Malone and Dave Chappelle."
The ghostwrite Museum is a sleek, engaging, and open exhibit much in keeping with the brand's place at the intersection of sports, style, fashion, pop culture, and the hobby. "It's meant to be a fun, eye-catching way for visitors and customers to engage with the brand, to get a look at where we've been, where we are, and where we're going," said Einhorn. "As you walk through the exhibit, you're really seeing that journey. From sports superstars like Caitlin Clark and Shohei Ohtani, to a cool-looking Voltron ghost, as you take in the exhibit, you'll see athletes, brands, celebs, and artists - all reimagined as ghosts." This blend gets at ghostwrite's notion that culture is converging.
"Subcultures from wrestling to design to fashion are coming closer and closer together. Collectors are as likely to be fans of both UFC and a cool sneaker brand. Two decades ago, those might be totally different communities," said Einhorn. "So, ghostwrite is a blank canvas toy. It can tell any story."
In addition to the recently-opened museum, ghostwrite is releasing its first MLB-licensed product, MLB Game Face 2025. "The new product is modeled on trading cards in that there is a checklist of stars and rookies from the MLB, said Einhorn."Collectors can chase rare parallels and inserts. There are gold parallels which are numbered to 10, and Fire parallels which are one-of-one. Each player in the checklist, whether it be Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge or Paul Skenes, has a number of parallels that collectors are chasing."
The checklist itself is 20-deep and features, in addition to the superstars listed above, Bryce Harper, Elly De La Cruz, Bobby Witt Jr., and more. Three rookies made the cut this year; Roki Sasaki, Max Clark, and Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony.
A limited selection of 2025 MLB Game Face collectibles are available for sale at ghostwrite museum. Additionally, a limited number of boxes are being auctioned this week at ghostwrite.com. Live breaks of the product are already underway across major platforms. Breaker Blez Sports Cards has already put a $15,000 bounty on the Ohtani Fire one-of-one.
MLB Game Face 2025 ghosts are numbered all the way down. The base design is numbered to 1,000. Einhorn explained that being relatively new to the space affords a dynamism that can learn from other brands that have broken through and created the foundation of the hobby. "We're able to incorporate valuable lessons from other brands, other industries into the DNA of our collectibles company. The trading card space is right at the top of that list. One of the lessons from trading cards is supply transparency for scarce hits -- numbering cards and making it very clear to collectors exactly how limited and how scarce they are. We wanted to create that awareness and confidence in the value and collectibility of the ghosts."