Essential Alex Rodriguez Baseball Cards

There isn't much that Alex Rodriguez, or "A-Rod", didn't accomplish during his career in baseball. He is the only player to have achieved over 600 home runs and 3,000 hits, as well as over 300 stolen bases and 2,000 RBI. These are truly staggering stats - so of course, the question becomes - why isn't he in the Hall of Fame? In 2009, A-Rod admitted he'd used performance enhancing drugs and ended up being suspended from baseball in 2013. His baseball cards took the expected hit but are to this day collected and hold a premium, which reflects his amazing natural ability on the field.

UPPER DECK 1994 ALEX RODRIGUEZ

1994 Alex Rodriguez Upper Deck | CardLadder

While not his most valuable card, his 1994 card with Upper Deck's flagship release still manages to turn heads when it can be found in gem-mint condition. There's a surprisingly limited number of PSA 10s available, mainly due to the condition sensitivity of the foil background. A gem-mint copy recently sold for about $150.

UPPER DECK SP 1994 ALEX RODRIGUEZ

1994 Alex Rodriguez Upper Deck SP | CardLadder

For many collectors, this is THE card of Rodriguez to chase. This set was one of Upper Deck's entries into the premium market, and A-Rod was part of the "Premier Prospects" subset. This card is notorious for its foil and therefore condition sensitivity - out of a total population of around 20,000 submitted to PSA, only 60 have achieved gem-mint status. One sold earlier this year for $13,500.

TOPPS DIAMOND ICONS DUAL PATCH AUTO 2021 ALEX RODRIGUEZ

2021 Alex Rodriguez Topps Diamond Icons Dual Patch Auto | CardLadder

Topps Diamond Icons is a premium product, collectors expect great things out of the pricey boxes they buy. This card is a perfect example of what many hope for. What makes this card so cool for Rodriguez collectors is the dual patch - one from the Yankees and one from the Mariners - arguably the two teams that most associate him with. The on-card autograph on top makes this close to a grail card for A-Rod fans.

TOPPS PRISTINE TWO OF A KIND AUTOGRAPHS 2004 RODRIGUEZ/MAYS

2004 Alex Rodriguez Topps Pristine Two of a Kind | CardLadder

It seems somehow fitting that one of the best talents of his generation was paired on this card with one of the best to ever play the game - Willie Mays. The pairing and idea behind the card is great - the only thing that could be better are on-card autos of both players. However, it's doubtful that anyone who pulled this card was complaining.

