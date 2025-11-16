Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and cards for the 2024 QB Class

The 2024 NFL Draft class is turning into one of the best classes of recent memories, and that is going across all 4 major sports. With players like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. pushing themselves into the top 10 of all wide receivers in football, to Brock Bowers becoming arguably the best Tight End in the game in 1 season.

This draft is loaded in offensive juggernauts, especially in the first round. Of the 32 players selected in the first round, 23 of them were offensive players. Of those 23 players, six were quarterbacks, and they were taken in the top 12.

Today we are looking at those 6 quarterbacks. We all know the quarterbacks drive the football card market. Whether you are collecting for the investment, the PC, or both, QB's are always the sexy choice. We are going to look at their cornerstone RC, the Prizm silver PSA 10, and compare them from the beginning of the season to now.

Caleb WIlliams

The first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams had generational talent written all over him. On paper, his rookie season was a success, throwing for over 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns. His team however, was only able to produce 5 wins. Williams is marching to a different beat in 2025. With a record of 6-3, Williams is determined to help the Bears to their first winning season since 2018.

Caleb Williams chart | Cardladder.com

Caleb Williams PSA 10 RC | https://ebay.us/m/mOhcoZ

From the beginning of the 2025 NFL season to now, Williams has seen an 8% growth. Per Cardladder, his card has gone from an average of $463 to $499.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels quickly became a star of the league in 2024, and the Cadillac of the QB rookie class. He showcased his skills with his arm, leagues, and most importantly with his mind. He played more like a veteran than a rookie. Daniels would throw for over 3,500 yards, and 25 touchdowns, pushing his team into the playoffs. The magical ride ended in the NFC Championship, when his team would end up losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jayden Daniels | Cardladder.com

Jayden Daniels Prizm RC | https://ebay.us/m/RUaPqu

Down nearly 25% since the start of the season, Daniels Prizm PSA 10 RC can be grabbed for just $800.

Drake Maye

Drake Maye rookie season ended with more questions than answers. Another 4 win season for the Patriots, and uncertainty going into 2025. Robert Kraft knew changes were needed, and he started with the hire of Mike Vrabel. From there, the team grabbed a bonafid offensive cordinator in Josh McDaniels, and went out and got Stefon Diggs. With additional aquisitions in free agency, trade, and a solid draft class, the team had the pieces in place.

However no one saw a 9-2 record to start the season, and the excellorated growth of Maye.

Currently Drake Maye is leading the league in passing with over 2,800 yards, and is top 5 in almost all of major QB categories. Going into this week, he is a leading canidate for the NFL MVP.

Drake Maye | Cardladder.com

Drake Maye Prizm RC | https://ebay.us/m/uK6l9d

Starting around $400 at the beginning of September, this card has exploded to over $1,200, a 212% increase!

Michael Penix Jr.

The 8th pick in the 2024 Draft, Michael Penix has officially been given the keys to the Atlanta Falcons. The 2025 season has been more like a rookie season for Penix, than his second year. Coming into this week, Penix has shown flashes of brilliance on his way to 1,800 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Michael Penix Jr. | Cardladder.com

Michael Penix Prizm Silver RC | https://ebay.us/m/HvkjMm

The Penix market has been on a steady decline since the beginning of the year. Starting around $285, his rookie can be picked up for about $165.

JJ McCarthy

After missing his rookie season due to injury, and dealing with additional injuries in 2025, its been a rough start for JJ McCarthy. However, being only 22 years ago, and finally playing again, there is a lot to be excited about.

JJ McCarthy | Cardladder.com

JJ McCarthy Prizm PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/SL8orm

Starting around $407 to begin the season, this card now hovers around $306.

Bo Nix

Bo Nix has done nothing but win in the NFL. Throwing for over 3,700 yards and 29 touchdowns, Nix brought his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. His softmore campaign, he is starting out the same way. With an 8-2 record, Nix and the Broncos are looking to do more than just lose in the Wild Card round in 2025.

Bo Nix PSA 10 RC | https://ebay.us/m/kL9wms

Over the first month of the season, his card was averaging around $420, and the past few weeks are averaging $435. However, the past few days the cards have dipped around $375.

With this rookie class poised to stick around for a while, might be some good pickups here.

