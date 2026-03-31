Upper Deck To Celebrate National Hockey Card Day With Collectors

The NHL season is starting to wind down, and playoffs are on the horizon. Also coming up soon is National Hockey Card Day, and Upper Deck will be celebrating it by offering multiple promotions to collectors. The event is scheduled for April 11th, and all collectors have to do is checkout their local hobby shop. For those located in Canada, certain retail stores will also have a promotion running, adding some additional incentive.

Here is what collectors need to know about the event, including the promotions and what can be found in packs.

Hobby Shops To Offer Multiple Promotions to Collectors

This year, Upper Deck is emphasizing the importance of the day and making it a day for collectors to get engaged in the hobby. Collectors who go to their local hobby shop on Saturday, April 11th will be able to receive free packs of NHL cards. Additionally, certain retailers in Canada such as Pro Hockey Life, Sports Rousseau, and the Hockey Hall of Fame will be offering 9 card sheets for collectors to get their hands on. On their website, Upper Deck offers two tips for collectors: visit multiple stores to collect as many packs as possible and to call local stores in advance to make sure they are participating in the event.

Collectors can also find a list of participating hobby shops, retail stores, and a checklist on their website.

Midwest Cards

Collectors who spend $10 on Upper Deck products will receive a free Ivan Demidov rookie moments card from the set. It chronicles his first goal in the NHL, which took place in his debut game. These are limited to one per customer, and will only be up for grabs while supplies last.

2026 National Hockey Card Day Ivan Demidov Rookie Moments | Upper Deck

What Can Collectors Find in Packs?

Naturally, all collectors will be wondering what they can find in packs, and Upper Deck has released some preview images on their website. The checklist will be a mix of current stars, rookies, legends, and even mascots. The base card design this year takes on a blue and yellow design, with the player name coming at the top of the card, next to the Upper Deck National Hockey Card Day logo. The bottom of the card indicates what part of the set the card is from. In the case of the Connor McDavid card, it is from the Hockey Superstars area.

2026 National Hockey Card Day Connor McDavid Base Card | Upper Deck

Rookies will also feature in the release, with names such as Matthew Schaefer, Ivan Demidov, Michael Misa, Easton Cowan, and more. They take on the same design, with the only difference being the "Prominent Rookies" wording at the bottom of the card. Collectors can also finds cards of legends such as Patrick Roy in the set, along with mascots from certain teams. And, for the first time, a PWHL insert set will be featured for the first time.

2026 National Hockey Card Day Matthew Schaefer Base Card | Upper Deck

2026 National Hockey Card Day looks to be a great event for collectors, as there are numerous promotions that collectors can take advantage of. The day also celebrates the current stars and rookies in the NHL, which could add to the interest that already exists within the hobby. The promotion will be taking place on Saturday, April 11th at local hobby shops nationwide and certain retail outlets in Canada.