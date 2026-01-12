Upper Deck Hair Cut Signatures: 1990s Hobby Insert Card History

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, UD was truly leading the way in innovation and shaping much of the way the hobby works today. They were well ahead of their time. Whether you like such chases as patch autograph cards and serially numbered rookies, Upper Deck had a major role in bringing these cards to the market. One case where they really swung for the fences was the "Hair Cut Signatures" subset. There were 10 cards in total, each a 1/1, which included a cut signature of such luminaries as Babe Ruth, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

RELATED: Funny names and other silly reasons to increase these cards' values

2008 Babe Ruth Upper Deck Hair Cut Signatures | Upper Deck

RELATED: 2025 Topps Allen & Ginter Baseball: 20 Years of Weird, Wonderful, and Collectible

It really speaks for just how much of a legend Babe Ruth is that he was included alongside such names as Washington, Lincoln and Hamilton in this set. While the cut-signature isn't ideal - it's almost lost in comparison to the bolder "Shoes" printed below the autograph - but it's still a signature from the Sultan of Swat! The look the Babe is giving fits the theme very well - it's almost as if he's saying - "You really want a strand of my hair"?

2008 Geronimo Upper Deck Hair Cut Signatures | Upper Deck

One of the most famous spiritual leaders and skilled fighters Native-American history, Geronimo was truly legendary. Even his signature is famous, due to his use of block letters to sign his name. His inclusion in this set was a major win for collectors of Native-American memorabilia - to have not only a certified signature but a strand of hair from this Apache warrior isn't something you see every day.

2008 Abraham Lincoln Upper Deck Hair Cut Signatures | Upper Deck

Abraham Lincoln is up there with names like Michael Jordan and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of worldwide familiarity - everyone knows the name. Like most of the cards in this set, this one of America's 16th President is most likely tucked away in a personal collection. These cards rarely, if ever, surface at auction - and can you blame the owners? Bring back the Hair Cut Signatures!

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: