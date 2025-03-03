Topps Series 1 Releases 'Collectors Binder'
Is this a just another product, or an ingenious marketing ploy to drive collectors to return to set building? Maybe the new 2025 Topps Series 1 Collectors Binder released on Topps.com is both. Either way, it's a pretty cool idea.
The Anniversary of One of the Greatest Sports Quotes Ever
For sale at a $28.99 price point, the package includes the binder itself along with 40 Fanatics brand binder pages. The binder image mirrors that of the Series 1 art, featuring cover boy Aaron Judge. Popular baseball card YouTuber Jabs Family reviewed the product and gave viewers an close up, live look at the product.
Logan Paul Considering selling his Record-Breaking Pokemon Pikachu
One of the neatest part of the product, and more evidence that Topps is trying to return collectors to set building, is that right when you open the binder you can see Topps has provided a full Series 1 checklist. About halfway through the video, Jabs gives viewers a chance to see the binder pages full, to get the entire experience of having the whole set in one place.
The funny thing is even in the title of the video, Jabs refers to it as a gimmick. But as you watch he gives a glowing review of the product. It's something a real baseball card junkie will eat up. To jump start your collection and Series 1 set building, a buyer can get a package of a hobby box and the binder package for $118.99 on the Topps website.
Top Five 2025 NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects and Their Cards
Hopefully this isn't a one-off and Topps continues this with each flagship release. It might be a bit much to do this for every product. But if Topps sticks to just the flagship sets, this could be a trend and really get people into building sets to place on their shelves and browse each year, and reminisce on their own memories of watching season after season of baseball.