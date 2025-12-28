The 7 Best Oddball Mickey Mantle Cards, Beyond Topps and Bowman

During Mickey Mantle’s playing days, small regional businesses were free to create their own baseball cards. Bread companies, cereal brands, potato chip makers, and even dog food companies produced cards. The cards were distributed through food purchases, mail-ins, or local promotions rather than traditional packs. These non-Topps, non-Bowman issues are commonly referred to as “oddball” cards.

As more advanced collectors complete Topps and Bowman runs of Mickey Mantle, interest has shifted toward these oddball cards. Their limited distribution, creative designs, and genuine scarcity are driving renewed demand. For many collectors, oddball Mantles represent the next frontier after the traditional mainstream sets have already been checked off. Below are seven of the very best and most valuable “oddball” Mickey Mantle cards of all time.

7. 1954 Dan-Dee Potato Chips Mickey Mantle SGC 9: $55,000

Total Population: 793

Why This Card Qualifies as an Oddball: The Dan-Dee Pretzel and Potato Chip Company placed these cards directly inside potato chip bags. Kids in the 1950s did not mind, but it later frustrated collectors who cared about condition. In addition to looking greasy, the cards were printed on thin paper stock, making examples in decent condition extremely rare. Distribution was mostly limited to parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and western New York.

6. 1959 Bazooka Mickey Mantle PSA 7: $58,360

Total Population: 286

Why This Card Qualifies as an Oddball: This is part of the first Bazooka baseball card issue. The Bazooka cards were printed on gum boxes and designed to be cut out. The cards were framed by a dotted line to show where they should be cut out. Cards cut outside the dotted lines are actually considered more desirable, as they retain more of the original box material. The original uncut 1959 Bazooka boxes are very rare and desirable.

5. 1952 Tip-Top Bread Mickey Mantle PSA 1.5: $72,000

Total Population: 23

Why This Card Qualifies as an Oddball: Tip Top was a bread brand produced by the Ward Baking Company in New York. In 1952, the company used photos of 47 major league players on the ends of its bread loaves. Because the labels/"cards" were only issued where the bread was sold and had to be physically removed from the bread packaging, most ended up in the trash.

4. 1951 Wheaties Premium Photo Mickey Mantle PSA 10: $74,400

Total Population: 136 (only 1 PSA 10)

Why This Card Qualifies as an Oddball: These were issued in Wheaties boxes sometime in the early 1950s. This piece blurs the line between baseball card and photographic collectible. This card has long been a source of debate among collectors. Some view it as another 1951 Mickey Mantle rookie card, while others argue the photo actually dates to the 1952 World Series. Supporters appreciate that it features a real photograph rather than artwork (like the 1951 Bowman Mantle RC), while critics point out that it feels more like a photo than a traditional card and may have been issued after Mantle’s rookie season.

3. 1950's Mascot Dog Food Mickey Mantle PSA 5: $82,219.20

Total Population: 2

Why This Card Qualifies as an Oddball: This oddball Mickey Mantle might be the rarest Mantle card from his playing days. It was issued by a Philadelphia dog food company sometime in the 1950s. The same photo on this card was used on the Wheaties Premium Photo card. Instead of player statistics, the card backs featured an offer. For 25 cents and one label, collectors could mail in for a small kit that included a signed 8×10 photograph.

2. Signed 1952 Berk Ross Mickey Mantle PSA 2.5 Auto 9: $198,000

Total Population (unsigned): 598 (only 2 signed copies of this card have been authenticated by PSA)

Why This Card Qualifies as an Oddball: Berk Ross was a photographer who tried to compete with Topps and Bowman in 1951 and 1952. 1952 was the last Berk Ross set and it was released in limited quantities. The 1952 cards were also known as the Hit Parade of Champions. Ross distributed the set in packs of ten. Each pack was five cents and packs were also found in popcorn bags produced by other companies. The same photo is used on Mantle's 1951 Bowman rookie card.

1. 1954 Stahl-Meyer Franks Mickey Mantle PSA 8: $231,480

Total Population: 28

Why This Card Qualifies as an Oddball: Stahl-Meyer cards were issued with packages of hotdogs in the New York area. Only one card was included with each set of Stahl-Meyer Franks, and only New York Yankees, New York Giants, and Brooklyn Dodgers players were included in the regional set. Because of the way they were distributed with hot dogs, many of these cards have hot dog stains and creases.

