The GemRate reports continue to show record demand for graded Pokémon cards, and now a PSA 10 1998 Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place 3rd Tournament Trophy Pikachu card has just set a new record. The card sold for $1.769 million through Goldin Auction on May 18, 2026. With the sale, this is the XYZ's highest Pikachu sale of all time, behind only three [or two] Pikachu Illustrator sales.

A PSA 10 1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place 3rd Tournament Trophy Pikachu | Goldin Auctions

This Trophy Pikachu sale comes just after a BGS Black Label Mega Gengar sold for $85K on May 8, marking the highest sale ever for a modern Gengar card.

This Bronze Trophy Pikachu had already tipped into the million-dollar territory with nearly three weeks of bidding remaining and 35 active bidders pushing the price up to $1.1 million by late April.

A Black Label 10 Mega Gengar SIR is the most expensive Ascended Heroes card of all time | CardLadder

So far, 2026 appears to be on pace to break the record for the number of million-dollar card sales, with this Trophy Pikachu sale being the 19th single-card sale over $1M and the fifth Pokémon card to cross the million-dollar mark.

Why this Pikachu Card is So Special

For starters, this card received a GEM MT 10 grade by PSA, and it's the only copy out of five to receive a grade higher than an 8. This Trophy Pikachu comes from a razor-thin print run tied to the 1998 Japanese Kamex Mega Battle tournament. Only the top three finishers in their respective divisions were awarded these ultra-rare Trophy Pikachu cards.

🏆 NEW RECORD! The All-Time Highest Public Sale for any Trophy Pikachu! 🏆



Final Sale Price on this 1998 Pokémon Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place 3rd Tournament Trophy Pikachu - PSA GEM MT 10 - MBA Gold Diamond: $1,769,000



Email Sell@Goldin.com to consign your Pokémon… pic.twitter.com/4AOwF4vODH — Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 18, 2026

Arita Artwork & Autograph

The image of a beaming Pikachu hoisting a bronze trophy against a sparkling background is the work of legendary Pokémon artist Mitsuhiro Arita. Arita's artwork appears on many of the most iconic first-edition Pokémon cards, including Venusaur (#18), Gyarados (#6), and Charizard (#4).

PSA 10 1996 Pokemon Japanese Basic No Rarity Symbol Holofoil Charizard (#6) | Card ladder

The 1996 Japanese Base Set Holo Charizard with no rarity symbol is one of just a handful of Pokémon cards to fetch over $1 million. A PSA 10 copy, signed by Arita, sold in March 2026 for $1.23 million.

The day after the $1.23 million autographed Charizard sale, a PSA 9 Bronze 3rd Place Trophy Pikachu that was also signed by Mitsuhiro Aritaand and included a sketch of Pikachu sold for $189.1K, which now looks like a steal compared to the most recent PSA 10 sale.

A PSA 9 1997-98 Pokémon Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place #3 Trophy Pikachu Autographed & Sketched by Mitsuhiro Arita | Card Ladder

Highest Pikachu Silver and Gold Trophy Sales

The record sale for a Silver 2nd Place Trophy Pikachu was a PSA 10 that sold for $444K on September 6, 2023. Also, in December 2023, a set featuring all three Trophy Pikachu cards (Gold, Silver, and Bronze), each graded PSA 8, sold for $794.2K.

A PSA 10 1998 Pokémon Japanese Promo Silver 2nd-2nd Tournament #2 Trophy Pikachu | Card Ladder

And earlier this year, on March 6, 2026, a PSA 8 Gold 1st Place promo Pikachu card sold for $982.1K, which now stands as the second-highest price ever paid for a trophy Pikachu card.

A PSA 8 1997 Pokémon Japanese Promo Gold 1st-1st Tournament #1 Trophy Pikachu | Card Ladder

Pikachu Electrifies as Pokémon Market Soars

The Pikachu market is up 170% year-over-year according to Card Ladder.

The Pikachu balloon makes its way down 6th Ave. in Manhattan during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22, 2018. | Seth Harrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As shocking as it sounds, that figure is actually trailing the red-hot Pokémon market, which is up 176% year-over-year. With demand for elite Pokémon cards exploding and Trophy Pikachus becoming increasingly untouchable, this record sale may only be the beginning.