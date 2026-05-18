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Collectibles On SI

Another Record Pokémon Sale, Pikachu Market is on Fire

A historic Trophy Pikachu sale is the latest sign that elite Pokémon cards are reaching new heights in the electrifying collectibles market.
Conor B. McGrath|
PSA 10 1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place 3rd Tournament Trophy Pikachu card
PSA 10 1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place 3rd Tournament Trophy Pikachu card | Goldin

The GemRate reports continue to show record demand for graded Pokémon cards, and now a PSA 10 1998 Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place 3rd Tournament Trophy Pikachu card has just set a new record. The card sold for $1.769 million through Goldin Auction on May 18, 2026. With the sale, this is the XYZ's highest Pikachu sale of all time, behind only three [or two] Pikachu Illustrator sales.

A PSA 10 1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place 3rd Tournament Trophy Pikachu
A PSA 10 1998 Pokemon Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place 3rd Tournament Trophy Pikachu | Goldin Auctions

This Trophy Pikachu sale comes just after a BGS Black Label Mega Gengar sold for $85K on May 8, marking the highest sale ever for a modern Gengar card.

This Bronze Trophy Pikachu had already tipped into the million-dollar territory with nearly three weeks of bidding remaining and 35 active bidders pushing the price up to $1.1 million by late April.

BGS Black Label 10 Mega Gengar SIR
A Black Label 10 Mega Gengar SIR is the most expensive Ascended Heroes card of all time | CardLadder

So far, 2026 appears to be on pace to break the record for the number of million-dollar card sales, with this Trophy Pikachu sale being the 19th single-card sale over $1M and the fifth Pokémon card to cross the million-dollar mark.

Why this Pikachu Card is So Special

For starters, this card received a GEM MT 10 grade by PSA, and it's the only copy out of five to receive a grade higher than an 8. This Trophy Pikachu comes from a razor-thin print run tied to the 1998 Japanese Kamex Mega Battle tournament. Only the top three finishers in their respective divisions were awarded these ultra-rare Trophy Pikachu cards.

Arita Artwork & Autograph

The image of a beaming Pikachu hoisting a bronze trophy against a sparkling background is the work of legendary Pokémon artist Mitsuhiro Arita. Arita's artwork appears on many of the most iconic first-edition Pokémon cards, including Venusaur (#18), Gyarados (#6), and Charizard (#4).

PSA 10 1996 Pokemon Japanese Basic No Rarity Symbol Holofoil Charizard (#6)
PSA 10 1996 Pokemon Japanese Basic No Rarity Symbol Holofoil Charizard (#6) | Card ladder

The 1996 Japanese Base Set Holo Charizard with no rarity symbol is one of just a handful of Pokémon cards to fetch over $1 million. A PSA 10 copy, signed by Arita, sold in March 2026 for $1.23 million.

The day after the $1.23 million autographed Charizard sale, a PSA 9 Bronze 3rd Place Trophy Pikachu that was also signed by Mitsuhiro Aritaand and included a sketch of Pikachu sold for $189.1K, which now looks like a steal compared to the most recent PSA 10 sale.

A PSA 9 1997-98 Pokémon Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place #3 Trophy Pikachu Autographed & Sketched by Mitsuhiro Arita
A PSA 9 1997-98 Pokémon Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place #3 Trophy Pikachu Autographed & Sketched by Mitsuhiro Arita | Card Ladder

Highest Pikachu Silver and Gold Trophy Sales

The record sale for a Silver 2nd Place Trophy Pikachu was a PSA 10 that sold for $444K on September 6, 2023. Also, in December 2023, a set featuring all three Trophy Pikachu cards (Gold, Silver, and Bronze), each graded PSA 8, sold for $794.2K.

A PSA 10 1998 Pokémon Japanese Promo Silver 2nd-2nd Tournament #2 Trophy Pikachu
A PSA 10 1998 Pokémon Japanese Promo Silver 2nd-2nd Tournament #2 Trophy Pikachu | Card Ladder

And earlier this year, on March 6, 2026, a PSA 8 Gold 1st Place promo Pikachu card sold for $982.1K, which now stands as the second-highest price ever paid for a trophy Pikachu card.

A PSA 8 1997 Pokémon Japanese Promo Gold 1st-1st Tournament #1 Trophy Pikachu
A PSA 8 1997 Pokémon Japanese Promo Gold 1st-1st Tournament #1 Trophy Pikachu | Card Ladder

Pikachu Electrifies as Pokémon Market Soars

The Pikachu market is up 170% year-over-year according to Card Ladder.

Pikachu balloon
The Pikachu balloon makes its way down 6th Ave. in Manhattan during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22, 2018. | Seth Harrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As shocking as it sounds, that figure is actually trailing the red-hot Pokémon market, which is up 176% year-over-year. With demand for elite Pokémon cards exploding and Trophy Pikachus becoming increasingly untouchable, this record sale may only be the beginning.

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Published | Modified
Conor B. McGrath
CONOR B. MCGRATH

Conor is a life long sports card enthusiast who started collecting in the early ’90s, inspired by hometown heroes like Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Tom Brady, and David Ortiz. Like many ’90s hoops fans, he also started building (and continues to build) a modest Michael Jordan collection.