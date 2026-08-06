The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 2000's (Part III)

As the 2000's decade came to a close, some very strong Topps Football sets were released to the hobby. Certain years had very memorable designs, while some contained rookie cards of future Hall of Famers. In either case, some of the cards from the back half of the decade are still sought after by collectors within the hobby today, showing the appeal that Topps Football still has.

Here is a look at four of the iconic cards released in Topps Football sets from the years 2006 to 2009.

2007 Topps Football Adrian Peterson Rookie Card

One of the top cards from the 2007 release is the rookie card of Adrian Peterson. Peterson burst onto the scene in the NFL, continuing an excellent collegiate showing. By the time of his retirement, Peterson placed himself well statistically, finishing with 14,918 yards and 120 touchdowns. He currently sits 5th all-time when it comes to rushing yards in NFL history. Given this, his hobby value might be undervalued to some collectors. A PSA 9 copy of his rookie can be obtained for only $36. For a future Hall of Famer, this could be a value buy.

2007 Topps Football Adrian Peterson Rookie Card PSA 9 | eBay

It should be noted, however, that the pop count for his rookie card in a PSA 10 is extremely low - only 25 copies exist. The most recent sale of a PSA 10 was for $365.

2007 Topps Football Calvin Johnson Rookie Card

Calvin Johnson's rookie card can also be found in the same set, which features very difficult black borders. Not many of his rookie cards have held up to PSA 10 standards over the years, with only 12 PSA 10s showing up on the population report. The card features Johnson catching a pass over the middle of the field, something he did a lot of in his career. Now a Hall of Famer, his hobby interest is still quite strong.

2007 Topps Football Calvin Johnson Rookie Card PSA 9 | eBay

A PSA 9 rookie sells for more than Peterson's, coming in at around $56.

2008 Topps Football Matt Ryan Rookie Card

The 2008 set features a unique design, with the team name written in all capital letters at the top of the card and surrounded by circles that make up the team color scheme. Otherwise, the typical white borders make a return. One of the more notable rookies in the set is of Matt Ryan, who played just about his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons. While he came close to winning a Super Bowl, Ryan was consistently one of the top passers in the league during his playing days, often running a high-powered offense.

2008 Topps Football Matt Ryan Rookie Card | eBay

Collectors can add his rookie card to their collection for just a couple of dollars in ungraded condition.

2009 Topps Football Matthew Stafford Rookie Card

The last card on the list is of Matthew Stafford, whose rookie card can be found in the 2009 set. The 2009 set may not be the most memorable of the decade, but Stafford's rookie helps elevate it. Since winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, the card has seen increased interest from hobbyists.

2009 Topps Football Matthew Stafford Rookie Card PSA 10 | eBay

Today, the card goes for around $239 in a PSA 10.

The final years of the 2000's saw the inclusion of future Hall of Fame rookie cards within Topps Football sets, along with some that have already been enshrined in Canton. While these cards can be easily obtained in ungraded condition, they can still provide some great appeal for one's collection.