How Upper Deck’s ‘2 of a Kind’ Program Connects NHL Players and Collectors

NHL stars and hockey card collectors will soon have something in common beyond their passion for the game.

Upper Deck's new ‘2 of a Kind’ program takes the relationship between players and fans a step further, creating a direct connection through matching trading cards.

Each card in the set will have only two copies in existence, with one gifted to the featured player and the other inserted into packs for collectors to chase.

The card fronts feature a metallic design with futuristic, liquid-metal shapes reminiscent of the T-1000 from Terminator 2, twisting across a shimmering silver backdrop. The backs use a rose-gold substrate for another premium touch.

How Collectors Can Pull ‘2 of a Kind’ Cards

Celebrini is one of the confirmed stars on the inaugural 100-player checklist. | Upper Deck

The inaugural 100-player ‘2 of a Kind’ checklist features Oilers megastar Connor McDavid, NHL all-time goals leader Alex Ovechkin, and the last three No. 1 overall picks, Macklin Celebrini, Matthew Schaefer and Gavin McKenna.

Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk, complete with his trademark mouthpiece, has also been announced as part of the set.

While the full checklist has not yet been released, all 32 teams will be represented. As an annual, ongoing set, the program could expand its reach in future seasons with new groups of veterans, breakout stars, and incoming rookies.

The players will receive the 1-of-2 versions, while the 2-of-2 copies will be inserted into both hobby and retail packs of 2026-27 O-Pee-Chee. Thankfully, collectors won't have to worry about redemption cards, as the actual cards will be pulled straight from packs.

O-Pee-Chee is currently scheduled to arrive around the 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend, which takes place February 5-6.

Upper Deck’s Trading Card Initiatives

The collector who pulls the 2-of-2 copy of Shaefer's card may have the opportunity to meet the reigning Calder Trophy winner. | Upper Deck

Additionally, collectors who pull the matching ‘2 of a Kind’ cards will be eligible to submit them for a chance to meet the NHL player who owns the companion copy.

So the lucky fan who pulls Schaefer’s 2-of-2 card could spend time with the reigning Calder Trophy winner and bring the two matching cards together for a one-of-a-kind experience.

The program is part of a larger recent push by Upper Deck to give collectors a more personal connection to the game.

Beyond traditional trading cards, more and more releases are being tied to specific events, milestones and experiences involving the athletes themselves.

Easton Cowan's 1-of-1 Debut Game Jersey sold for $9.2k in June 2026. | Card Ladder

Upper Deck Moments capture key storylines on the ice as they happen, while last year's Debut Game Jerseys introduced memorabilia swatches from jerseys worn by rookies in their first NHL games.

Stay tuned for the complete ‘2 of a Kind’ checklist, pack odds and more details about the player-meeting opportunities.