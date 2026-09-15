The inaugural week of the 2026-27 NFL season was one for the record books, as teams tied for the most points ever recorded in an opening week. There's a lot to overreact to, starting with the Caleb Williams explosion against the Panthers, but just because it might be an "overreaction" doesn't mean it's wrong.

Let's discuss some of the big talking points in the NFL card market after a tumultous Week 1.

Caleb Williams and the Bears Might Break the All-Time Scoring Record

Head coach Ben Johnson suggested the Bears could rival the most points ever scored in the history of the NFL in a training camp article posted by The Athletic, almost casually waving at the idea that Caleb Williams and company could supersede the 2013 Denver Broncos, led by a legendary season from Peyton Manning. After one week, what felt like an offhand remark could be a premonition.

Williams was spectacular in the contest, throwing for just eight incomplete passes while tallying 334 total yards and four combined touchdowns, highlighted by an absurd 29-yard touchdown scamper near the end of the first half that showcased the third-year starter's underrated speed. He also got help from running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, who combined for 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns against a Carolina defense that felt overmatched from the start.

Caleb Williams' card market took a massive jump after the Week 1 annihilation | Cardboard Joe

The card market has reacted accordingly, as Williams' player index on Cardladder, which tracks some of his top cards across his entire portfolio, has now surpassed his marks dating back to the end of his rookie season. It seems almost guaranteed that the former 2024 No. 1 overall pick will cement his legacy as Chicago's first 4,000-yard passer, but the sky could be the limit if the Bears keep this level of excellence up.

New Year, New Giants

For the first time since 2009, both the New York Jets and New York Giants won the Week 1 opener of an NFL season. It's almost shocking to see visually, but the ineptitude of both franchises has been evident throughout the past two decades.

The big winner is easily Jaxson Dart and the Giants after securing just the second victory over the Cowboys in the past half-decade. The second-year quarterback did so in dominant fashion too, slicing apart a supposedly revamped Dallas defense to the tune of 284 total yards and three touchdowns, and that came despite the murky availability of star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who only confirmed his status for the season opener an hour before kickoff after an extensive recovery following a gnarly knee injury early in the 2025 campaign.

Dart's Silver 2025 Prizm PSA 10 rookie, which was selling in the low $600s toward the end of August, saw multiple sales at over $700 following the stunning Week 1 victory. RB Cam Skattebo has seen his similar 2025 Silver Prizm PSA 10 market maintain in the $120-$130 range, but the PSA shutdown could be the catalyst behind a lower pop count for a burgeoning player.

The lack of successful QB draft selections has overall hampered the Jets' market in years past, but skill players like RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson have largely been insulated despite the team's poor performance. A Week 1 win over arguably one of the league's worst teams, in the Tennessee Titans, hasn't positively affected either player's market much, but that could change in a hurry if Gang Green is able to pull off an upset win over a suddenly vulnerable Packers team, who have lost six straight games dating back to last year.

Down Bad in Denver

The last of the Week 1 slate was expected to be a competitive affair between two AFC West rivals. It was anything but, as Patrick Mahomes made his triumphant return following a torn ACL in December, dominating the Broncos in a 31-10 laugher.

Denver entered the season with significant hype as they were arguably one unfortunate QB ankle injury away from appearing in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks last year. Bo Nix was erratic at times, but ultimately the 26-year-old was the catalyst for a team that surpassed all expectations in head coach Sean Payton's third season.

If the 2026 NFL campaign is going to be an encore for the Payton/Nix duo, the show isn't off to a great start. The Oregon product compiled just 131 passing yards on 28 pass attempts, his third-fewest passing yards in 35 career NFL starts, and that dismal line came with every offensive piece healthy, including the newly acquired Jaylen Waddle, who was supposed to supercharge a passing unit that saw the most pass attempts of any quarterback last year.

The Broncos have the hardest schedule to open the new year, with games against the Jaguars, Rams, 49ers, Chargers, Seahawks, and another battle against the Chiefs before the calendar creeps towards Thanksgiving. While Nix's card market seems largely unaffected a few hours after the dismal Monday night loss, that could change quickly if an extended run of losses comes for one of the darlings of the vaunted 2024 QB rookie class.