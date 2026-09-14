NFL Week 1 Offensive Explosion Should Bode Well for Card Markets

We came back to a historic week in the NFL with one of the highest-scoring games in Week 1 ever and also tied a record with the most teams scoring 30 points in a week in NFL history. With a big offensive week, could we be in for a soaring NFL card market?

Time will tell as we await movement in the market after Week 1, but looking ahead, more offense in the NFL is good for cards. Let's look at some big performers and how sustainable Week 1 might be.

QB Caleb Williams, Bears

The Bears put up 59 points against the Panthers in Week 1 after head coach Ben Johnson said he wanted the Bears to be the highest-scoring offense in NFL history this season. After one week, he's off to a good start. The catalyst for the offense is third-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who is coming off a standout Year 2, a Madden cover, and a rising card market.

Caleb Williams Prizm Silver PSA 10 | Card Ladder

While Williams' market is up 11.0% over the last month, it is up even more (17.78%) over the last two weeks. His 2024 Panini Prizm Silver PSA 10 was selling around $1300 before Week 1, but as of Sunday evening and Monday morning, there were sales as high as $1700.

The offensive explosion had a major impact on his market, but sustained success would be even better. The Bears wouldn't even need a historic offense for Williams' market to keep improving, but as one of the big "Sleepers" this summer, it does beg the question of just how much more his market can go up without playoff success. However, after Week 1, the ceiling on his market has certainly been raised.

QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry, Ravens

The Ravens came out firing against the Colts as they put up 41 points and didn't even have WR Zay Flowers for the second half after he suffered an injury. Lamar Jackson and Flowers were cooking in the first half, with Flowers getting 5 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown before leaving injured. Jackson finished the day with 324 yards through the air and another 40 on the ground with two total touchdowns. Not to be outdone, King Henry had 144 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns.

2018 Donruss Optic Holo Lamar Jackson PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Despite being a two-time MVP, the market on Jackson isn't as crazy as one would expect. Being a running back, the market on Henry isn't nearly matching his impact on the field. Henry is a sure-fire Hall of Famer, but doesn't get a lot of hobby love.

We've seen what these markets look like when the Ravens are putting up historic offensive numbers. Both Jackson and Henry really need a Super Bowl run to send their markets into the stratosphere.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

The Jaguars had a tough defensive matchup on paper, but it appears the loss of Myles Garrett is going to be a major one this season for Cleveland. Regardless, the Jaguars were on fire on offense before taking their foot off the gas. Lawerence had five incompletions to four touchdowns on Sunday. An improved Jaguars offensive line and the continuity in the Jacksonville receiver room should help Lawrence put up big numbers.

2021 Prizm Trevor Lawrence Silver PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Lawrence came into the NFL with tons of hype, and the hobby paid for it... until it didn't. Lawrence's 2021 Panini Prizm Silver PSA 10 sold for over $3,000 at its peak and now sells for over $1,000 after the big win over Cleveland. Sustained offensive success for Lawrence may not be enough to reach the peaks of earlier in his career.

For a player who came in super hyped, it might take more than a second solid offensive season to get his market back up. For someone like Lawrence, his market might need a Super Bowl run to get to the level he was at when he came into the league.

The Best of the Rest

2018 Optic Holo Josh Allen PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Josh Allen's market has been on fire all offseason, with multiple million-dollar sales. An impressive performance against the Texans won't move his market much, but he's been on a steady increase all summer anyway.

On the other side of the game, Texans QB C.J. Stroud was impressive until the final drive, when the lack of an offensive line again reared its ugly head. For more on Stroud and another player worth a mention, Bryce Young, check out this article on their markets from today.

The Lions and Saints both hit 30 points, but the market for the Detroit players will likely hinge more on postseason success than on one 30-point game against the Saints. For Tyler Shough, it could be an encouraging sign for his future market.

Lastly, the Vikings put up 39 points pretty much out of nowhere after QB Kyler Murray left injured. More than anything, the big day that WR Justin Jefferson was able to put up with Murray and Carson Wentz speaks more to just how bad J.J. McCarthy was that he was never able to have any sort of connection with the star receiver. Jefferson's market should rebound this year, but it is time to sell any and every McCarthy for pennies on the dollar.