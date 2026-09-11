Will Drake Maye's Recent Struggles Affect His Card Market?

The last two games for Drake Maye have not been pretty.



Losses to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl in February and then in the 2026 season opener on Wednesday have raised the question: What's the immediate future of Maye's card market?



It's a fair question, especially after Wednesday's 13-10 loss in which Maye threw three fourth-quarter interceptions. The New England Patriots quarterback also threw a pair of interceptions in the Super Bowl loss, so there's a bit of a sour taste in the mouths of collectors banking on Maye to be the heir to Tom Brady.

What's Next For Drake Maye's Card Market?

It's not time for a full-on panic when it comes to Maye, but he's not exactly doing much to boost his value.



Maye's 2024 Prizm Base Rookie Card in a PSA 10 has sold for as little as $120.50 in the past month, with a minor bump in the past week with the season's imminent return, according to CardLadder data.



Even so, it's hard to imagine buyers who purchased the Prizm Base PSA 10 at its peak during last season's playoff run at more than $400 getting even close to their money back anytime soon.



Maye's strong 2025 as the Patriots surged saw that card go from $35 at the start of the season to $225 by the time New England clinched a playoff berth in late December.

2024 Prizm Drake Maye Base | CardLadder

With the value already much higher to start the season, there's not much room to see a heavy increase in the market even if his play does improve.



The Patriots' early-season schedule could also be a roadblock.



New England hosts Pittsburgh in Week 2 before back-to-back road games against Buffalo and Jacksonville. All three teams made the playoffs last season.



A slow start, especially if new No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown misses significant time with his ankle injury, could see Maye's hobby value dip even further.



Fellow 2024 quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy have already seen sharp declines in their hobby market values due to dips in play, team performance, and injury.



A silver lining for Maye is that the schedule lightens up after the Buffalo game, with matchups against expected bottom dwellers Las Vegas, Miami and the New York Jets on the horizon.

Top Card Sales For Drake Maye

Despite Maye's struggles, there have been several high-end sales for his cards.



Maye's Panini National Treasures NFL Shield 1/1 in a PSA 9 is his highest sale, going for $164,700 in an auction through Goldin in November 2025.

2024 Panini National Treasures NFL Shield Drake Maye 1/1 | CardLadder

His other six-figure sale for a Maye card is his 2024 Panini Prizm Black Finite Prizm 1/1 in a BGS Gem Mint 9.5 that sold for $109,800 through a Goldin auction in April 2025.



Other top Maye sales include a 2024 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Vertical Gold /10 in a PSA 100 ($90,000 via auction) and a 2024 Donruss Downtown Black 1/1 in a PSA 9 ($72,000 via auction).