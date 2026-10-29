Week 7 NFL Hobby Overreactions: J.J. McCarthy Might Be the Answer

Nobody would have ever guessed the embattled former Vikings quarterback could be the saving grace of the New York Giants, especially after Jaxson Dart's unfortunate season-ending injury, but after a shocking Week 7 win over the Texans, the 2024 first-round pick might be entering uncharted territory. Let's dive into that and more from a surprising Week 7 of the NFL.

McCarthy to the Rescue

2024 Panini Prizm Silver Prizm JJ McCarthy PSA 10 continues to climb in price. | eBay via Card Ladder

The Giants couldn't be enjoying their Week 8 bye any more than they already are. With the NFC East division seemingly in tatters, New York sits in prime position to return to the postseason for the first time since 2022. That statement screams overreaction, but the revival of hope rests solely on the brilliance of J.J. McCarthy, who repeated his dazzling quarter against the Saints to the tune of 252 yards and only eight incompletions in the shocking win over the Texans on Sunday.

It's been just five quarters of football for the 2024 first-round pick in New York, but the market has definitely taken notice. McCarthy's PSA 10 2024 Silver Prizm rookie was sitting at $200 prior to his trade, and just a handful of weeks later, multiple sales of $300+ have occurred, and that's with a built-in week when Big Blue can't continue to build on the hype.

It's worth noting the Giants project to face all but one team with a winning record starting Week 11 up until a potentially meaningless Week 18 contest against the Eagles, so there could be plenty of hurdles on the horizon for the potential new face of New York football. It would also be a potential concern if a real QB controversy were to begin given the hobby's eager investment in Jaxson Dart. But those are problems for another day. Today, New York is an increasing odds-on favorite to make the postseason. And that's thanks to its newest starting QB.

JSN is on the Pantheon of Top WRs

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to play at a stellar level and cards like this one are only rising in value. | CardLadder

Over seven weeks, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 867 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The next closest in either category is CeeDee Lamb with 651 receiving yards and six touchdowns, respectively. The difference between the top two pass catchers in yards is similar to the difference between Lamb and the 21st player in that category, Mike Evans.

It's a nearly unprecedented start to the regular season for last year's Offensive Player of the Year, and yet it feels unheralded in many ways, given that Smith-Njigba is routinely mentioned behind pass-catching stalwarts like Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Multiple sales of Smith-Njigba's flagship PSA 10 Silver 2023 rookie have sold for around $340 in recent weeks, up from preseason prices that hovered in the $200-$220 range. But the rise in price begs the question: what does the Seahawks All-Pro wideout need to do to cement his status as one of the best wide receivers in all of football and, conversely, cement his price tag even more?

Perhaps bookending what has been a torrid start to the 2026 campaign can start solidifying what feels like an obvious assessment. Calvin Johnson (3,645 from 2011-12) remains the all-time leader in receiving yards over a two-season stretch, with Antonio Brown (3,532 from 2014-15) not far behind. It would require a historic season, but Smith-Njigba is in range to surpass those numbers and potentially cement a legacy that could ripple through the card market for the foreseeable future.

Black and Blue Division Turning Brown

Tennessee defensive end Jacob Martin (57) and cornerback Marcus Harris (26) try to bring down Cleveland running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For just the second time since returning to Cleveland in 1999, the Browns have started a season 5-2. A date with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 will see one of the two teams alone atop the AFC North division.

It's an improbable rise, considering Vegas had the Browns at +2200 to win the AFC North to begin the season. Rumors of Deshaun Watson yielding the starting QB job to any number of the young QBs on the roster, most likely Shedeur Sanders, were starting in earnest during the preseason. And yet, thanks to a ball-control offense and timely game-winning drives, Cleveland has consistently held their own even with a relatively easy schedule to begin the season.

Buoyed by a pair of young rookie receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, Cleveland's passing attack has some life for the first time in years. Both wideouts have made key plays in the fourth quarter of those contests, creating explosive plays for an offense otherwise devoid of them. Emerging star running back Quinshon Judkins has also played a part in the turnaround with three games over 70 total yards in his last four games played.

With 2026 NFL Topps Chrome coming down the pike on November 18, Cleveland might have one of the best team break spots of the entire product. And that could prove to be an understatement if the team rattles off a few more wins in the coming weeks.