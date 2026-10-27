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The Top 3 JJ McCarthy Cards After His First Win for the Giants

JJ McCarthy won his 1st start with the NY Giants, and we check out his top 3 biggest card sales.
D. Allen Thompson|
Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

New York GiantsMinnesota VikingsMichigan Wolverines

JJ McCarthy has made the most of his fresh start. He won his first game as QB1 for his new team, the New York Giants, on Oct. 25, 2026, against the Houston Texans. We bring you his top 3 most expensive cards, check out the current state of his football card market, and offer 2 budget-friendly options you can buy now. This is an interesting case study for football card collectors and NY Giants fans.

The Giants traded a 5th-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season to obtain QB JJ McCarthy after the Giants lost starting QB Jaxson Dart to injury. It is fair to say that after being selected No. 10 overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft, he hasn't lived up to his draft stock. However, fortunes can turn quickly in the NFL, and JJ McCarthy may have started his redemption arc with his new team.

3. 2024 Donruss Optic Downtown! White Sparkle /1 JJ McCarthy PSA 10

Image of JJ McCarthy on bright shiny card, an illustrated version of the player, with twin cities behind him.
2024 Donruss Optic Downtown! White Sparkle /1 JJ McCarthy PSA 10. Sold for $30,000 on August 17, 2025. | Goldin via Card Ladder.

Sale Details: Sold for $30,000 on Aug. 17, 2025 through Fanatics Weekly.

2. 2024 Panini Prizm Black Shimmer 1/1 JJ McCarthy CGC Authentic

Image of JJ McCarthy in MN Vikings' uniform with rainbow blackish shining streaks in the background of the player on 1/1 card
2024 Panini Prizm Black Shimmer /1 JJ McCarthy. Sold for $31,800 on February 2, 2025. | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $31,800 on February 2, 2025 through Fanatics Weekly.

1. 2024 Panini National Treasures Stars and Stripes Platinum Shield Auto /1 JJ McCarthy PSA 9/ Auto 10

Image of JJ McCarthy in Vikings jersey with NFL patch below his image and blue auto below patch.
2024 Panini National Treasures Stars and Stripes Platinum Shield Auto /1 JJ McCarthy PSA 9/ Auto 10. Sold for Sep. 6, 2025 for $36,600. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold on Sep. 6, 2025 for $36,600 through Goldin.

The number one sale for our top-ranked JJ McCarthy cards is the Stars & Stripes version of his 2024 Panini National Treasures Platinum NFL Shield Auto 1/1, and technically the #2 card is the same card in the Midnight Moon Patch parallel, which sold for $36,120 on Sep. 4, 2025, through ALT.

An interesting thing about this card is that Card Ladder currently values it at $2,440, and if the current owner isn't happy with their purchase they can probably unload it to a NY Giant's fan for that price quite easily. Getting a buyer to pay closer to the owner's purchase price might take a few more W's for McCarthy and Big Blue.

McCarthy Card Prices Since Feb. 2025

Image showing trend lines starting high at beginning of career, increasing, and then dropping until just recently with spike.
Two JJ McCarthy Cards shown. Green Line is 2024 Prizm Silver Parallel #400 PSA 10 price trends, and blue line is 2024 Prizm (base) #400, over the same time period. | Card Ladder

The graph above shows the decline of the JJ McCarthy Card Market since he came into the league, with the most recent data showing a spike over the past few days/ weeks.

2024 Prizm Siver Prizm JJ McCarthy #400 PSA 10

Image of player in purple jersey and purple helmet on shiny silver card from panini prizm.
2024 Panini Prizm Silver Prizm JJ McCarthy PSA 10. Sold for $175 on October 26, 2026. | eBay via Card Ladder

Recent Sale Info: 2024 Panini Prizm Silver Prizm JJ McCarthy PSA 10. Sold for $175 on October 26, 2026, through eBay.

This card is our first pick for your consideration if you might like to add a JJ McCarthy rookie card to your collection.

Why we picked this card: This card represents one of the best rookie comparison cards across the NFL for 2024 and is a good, well-respected option. It is not the lowest-cost option or ultra-rare like his top three sales.

Image shows 154.96% growth for JJ McCarthy's 2024 Prizm silver rookie over in PSA 10 over past 3 months & +70.5% for base.
Two JJ McCarthy Cards shown over past 3 months. Green Line is 2024 Prizm Silver Parallel #400 PSA 10 price trends, and blue line is 2024 Prizm (base) #400, over the same time period. | | Card Ladder

2023 Bowman U Chrome Gold Shimmer /50 JJ McCarthy PSA 10

Image of JJ McCarthy from Michigan Wolverines in blue and yellow uniform for national champions on gold background.
2023 Bowman U Chrome Gold Shimmer /50 JJ McCarthy PSA 10. Sold for $119.99 on Oct. 26, 2026. | eBay via Card Ladder

Recent Sale Info: Sold for $119.99 on October 26, 2026 through eBay.

Our second pick is this beautiful card featuring JJ McCarthy with the Michigan Wolverines.

Why we picked this card: JJ McCarthy wearing the yellow and blue of Michigan brings to mind the top-notch play that made him a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Gold Shimmer parallel and rarity of this out-of-50 card help to make it special. A great option for Giants fans who look to McCarthy's past success to fuel future hope.

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D Allen Thompson
D. ALLEN THOMPSON

D. Allen Thompson is a contributing collectibles writer with eclectic tastes. He provides enthusiastic commentary on the ever-evolving world of trading cards against the backdrop of the broader historical, economic, and societal contexts in which they exist. He is on a journey to find fascinating stories and meet interesting people while using trading cards as the guideposts to lead the way to the American Dream.