JJ McCarthy has made the most of his fresh start. He won his first game as QB1 for his new team, the New York Giants, on Oct. 25, 2026, against the Houston Texans. We bring you his top 3 most expensive cards, check out the current state of his football card market, and offer 2 budget-friendly options you can buy now. This is an interesting case study for football card collectors and NY Giants fans.

The Giants traded a 5th-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season to obtain QB JJ McCarthy after the Giants lost starting QB Jaxson Dart to injury. It is fair to say that after being selected No. 10 overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft, he hasn't lived up to his draft stock. However, fortunes can turn quickly in the NFL, and JJ McCarthy may have started his redemption arc with his new team.

3. 2024 Donruss Optic Downtown! White Sparkle /1 JJ McCarthy PSA 10

2024 Donruss Optic Downtown! White Sparkle /1 JJ McCarthy PSA 10. Sold for $30,000 on August 17, 2025. | Goldin via Card Ladder.

Sale Details: Sold for $30,000 on Aug. 17, 2025 through Fanatics Weekly.

2. 2024 Panini Prizm Black Shimmer 1/1 JJ McCarthy CGC Authentic

2024 Panini Prizm Black Shimmer /1 JJ McCarthy. Sold for $31,800 on February 2, 2025. | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold for $31,800 on February 2, 2025 through Fanatics Weekly.

1. 2024 Panini National Treasures Stars and Stripes Platinum Shield Auto /1 JJ McCarthy PSA 9/ Auto 10

2024 Panini National Treasures Stars and Stripes Platinum Shield Auto /1 JJ McCarthy PSA 9/ Auto 10. Sold for Sep. 6, 2025 for $36,600. | Goldin via Card Ladder

Sale Info: Sold on Sep. 6, 2025 for $36,600 through Goldin.

The number one sale for our top-ranked JJ McCarthy cards is the Stars & Stripes version of his 2024 Panini National Treasures Platinum NFL Shield Auto 1/1, and technically the #2 card is the same card in the Midnight Moon Patch parallel, which sold for $36,120 on Sep. 4, 2025, through ALT.

An interesting thing about this card is that Card Ladder currently values it at $2,440, and if the current owner isn't happy with their purchase they can probably unload it to a NY Giant's fan for that price quite easily. Getting a buyer to pay closer to the owner's purchase price might take a few more W's for McCarthy and Big Blue.

McCarthy Card Prices Since Feb. 2025

Two JJ McCarthy Cards shown. Green Line is 2024 Prizm Silver Parallel #400 PSA 10 price trends, and blue line is 2024 Prizm (base) #400, over the same time period. | Card Ladder

The graph above shows the decline of the JJ McCarthy Card Market since he came into the league, with the most recent data showing a spike over the past few days/ weeks.

2024 Prizm Siver Prizm JJ McCarthy #400 PSA 10

2024 Panini Prizm Silver Prizm JJ McCarthy PSA 10. Sold for $175 on October 26, 2026. | eBay via Card Ladder

Recent Sale Info: 2024 Panini Prizm Silver Prizm JJ McCarthy PSA 10. Sold for $175 on October 26, 2026, through eBay.

This card is our first pick for your consideration if you might like to add a JJ McCarthy rookie card to your collection.

Why we picked this card: This card represents one of the best rookie comparison cards across the NFL for 2024 and is a good, well-respected option. It is not the lowest-cost option or ultra-rare like his top three sales.

Two JJ McCarthy Cards shown over past 3 months. Green Line is 2024 Prizm Silver Parallel #400 PSA 10 price trends, and blue line is 2024 Prizm (base) #400, over the same time period. | | Card Ladder

2023 Bowman U Chrome Gold Shimmer /50 JJ McCarthy PSA 10

2023 Bowman U Chrome Gold Shimmer /50 JJ McCarthy PSA 10. Sold for $119.99 on Oct. 26, 2026. | eBay via Card Ladder

Recent Sale Info: Sold for $119.99 on October 26, 2026 through eBay.

Our second pick is this beautiful card featuring JJ McCarthy with the Michigan Wolverines.

Why we picked this card: JJ McCarthy wearing the yellow and blue of Michigan brings to mind the top-notch play that made him a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Gold Shimmer parallel and rarity of this out-of-50 card help to make it special. A great option for Giants fans who look to McCarthy's past success to fuel future hope.