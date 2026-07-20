2026 Fantasy Football Training Camp Battles To Watch: Quarterbacks

With NFL training camps about to be in full swing and important depth chart battles set to get underway, it means the fantasy football draft season is almost here. During this period, you need the 411 on which camp battles are the most important to monitor for player values in the coming weeks.

In an effort to help educate you, the fantasy football fanatic, I’ll be researching the most vital camp competitions at each of the four major offensive skill positions: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. I’ll also share my predicted winner and what it would mean for each player’s draft appeal as we inch closer to the start of the 2026 campaign.

Let’s start off with the quarterbacks.

Quarterback Camp Battles

Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy: This is easily the most important competition from a fantasy football perspective, as it has ties to superstar wideout Justin Jefferson and others. The offense was brutal under McCarthy last season, so it would be tough for me to see him under center in Week 1. Heck, I wouldn’t be shocked if Carson Wentz, and not McCarthy, is the backup. I like Murray to rebound from a bad 2025 and become one of the better quarterback values in drafts.

Predicted Week 1 starter: Murray

Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett vs. Carson Beck: Brissett is the likely Week 1 starter for the Cardinals, but he is in a contract dispute that remains unresolved. While he was a league winner in fantasy a year ago, Brissett has been a journeyman quarterback for much of his career and is unlikely to be as effective in 2026. In fact, I could see Beck, who the Cardinals drafted in the third round, starting games at some point so the team can see if he has what it takes to be an effective NFL starter.

Predicted Week 1 starter: Brissett

Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins vs. Fernando Mendoza: The Raiders brought in Cousins because he’s familiar with the offense of new head coach Klint Kubiak, and I can see the veteran opening the year as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. However, it’s hard not to see Mendoza getting plenty of starts as well, maybe as soon as the second month of the season. So while I project Cousins to be the Week 1 starter, Mendoza is clearly and obviously the better option in fantasy drafts.

Predicted Week 1 starter: Cousins

Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr.: It’s the battle of the lefties! Penix has been cleared to participate in training camp after he tore his left ACL last season, but it was Tagovailoa who saw the first-team reps during offseason work. In my opinion, that gives him a leg up on being the team’s Week 1 starter. However, this is a situation I’d rather avoid in traditional fantasy leagues since I can see both of these field generals starting games throughout the course of the season.

Predicted Week 1 starter: Tagovailoa

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders: Watson hasn’t played in what seems like forever due to Achilles injuries, but he appeared to be the favorite to open this season as the Browns’ starter based on offseason workouts. Sanders is his main competition, and I can see both quarterbacks starting games under new head coach Todd Monken. If you’re in a Superflex league, I’d side with Watson … but this is another situation I’d prefer to avoid in traditional fantasy formats.

Predicted Week 1 starter: Watson

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