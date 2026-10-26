NFL Rookie Report Week 7: Top 20 Players to Collect

The winds may be shifting as we creep closer to November, as a handful of teams intent on competing have seen their fortunes shift in recent weeks. That could impact the likes of Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck, but it might also cause a shakeup, with a handful of wide receivers drawing interest in Week 7, too.

Add in a few new sets on the way soon, and it is an exciting time in the football portion of the hobby.

TIER 1 - THE STALWARTS

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Elias Neal (58) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is "considering all options," including pivoting to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza. However, Kubiak shut that report down at his Monday presser announcing Cousins was still the starter in Las Vegas.

With the Raiders on a four-game losing streak, considering starting Mendoza is unsurprising, but it's worth noting the losses have little to do with current starting QB Kirk Cousins. The veteran has thrown for 1,216 yards and a 7:2 TD:INT ratio in that stretch, and while his completion percentage has dipped below 60 percent in three of those contests, subpar play isn't what's bringing the team down.

That's a hugely important note for Mendoza investors because if the Indiana product eventually starts, it's easy to presume he'll have a similar level of success. That kind of career debut would dramatically bump up his value even if it's already somewhat baked into his current price.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza - Raiders (last week No. 1)

2. RB Jeremiyah Love - Cardinals (last week No. 2)

3. WR Carnell Tate - Titans (last week No. 4)

4. WR Jordyn Tyson - Saints (last week No. 3)

TIER 2 - COMFORTABLE VALUE

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Mendoza could be starting in the near future for Las Vegas; I expect the Cardinals will start seriously considering playing Carson Beck before too long. It simply doesn't make sense not to test the waters with the 2026 third-round pick, especially considering the Cardinals will likely have a top-10 pick in what could be a loaded QB class come 2027.

Another monster game from Omar Cooper Jr. had him take another massive leap up the rankings, and he could firmly move into the top 8 if he keeps up his current play. The return of Adonai Mitchell (finger) was supposed to cut into Cooper's workload, and considering that didn't happen, it's fair to speculate if the 2026 late first-round pick could just be ready to arrive as a prospect to watch for the foreseeable future.

5. WR Denzel Boston - Browns (last week No. 5)

6. QB Ty Simpson - Rams (last week No. 6)

7. QB Carson Beck - Cardinals (last week No. 8)

8. RB Jadarian Price - Seahawks (last week No. 7)

9. WR KC Concepcion - Browns (last week No. 11)

10. WR Omar Cooper - Jets (last week No. 13)

TIER 3 - SPECULATIVE OPTIONS

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during the second half at Soldier Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a dramatic shakeup last week, this section is crucially more notable for the fallers this week. While I'd view the 2026 rookie class within the scope of the first 12 players and then a rotating door of the final eight, the inconsistent performances of Kenyon Sadiq and Makai Lemon are certainly frustrating.

Lemon's is easier to write off, especially given the scary circumstances revolving around QB Jalen Hurts's season-ending blood clots. Philadelphia's offensive line has deteriorated due to injuries and surprise retirements, and that's before considering Lemon didn't seem like a great fit to begin with as a slot target for an offense that hardly used that in years past.

Rookie tight ends have historically struggled, but Sadiq bucked that trend after a monster Week 3 with 7 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Since then, he's tallied just four receptions for 21 yards total while averaging eight fewer snaps than in the first three games of the season. The Jets obviously aren't out on their 16th overall pick, but it might take time for his hobby value to recover from this month-long slide.

11. TE Kenyon Sadiq - Jets (last week No. 9)

12. WR Makai Lemon - Eagles (last week No. 10)

13. WR Germie Bernard - Steelers (last week No. 12)

14. WR Ja'Kobi Lane - Ravens (last week No. 19)

15. RB Kaelon Black - 49ers (last week No. 16)

TIER 4 - KEEP TABS ON 'EM

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) is upended on a running play against New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If three defensive players in the top 20 aren't reflective of this class, I'm not sure what is. Kansas City CB Mansoor Delane has also made this list at times, and I imagine Dillon Thieneman, safety from the Bears, could also join the group if Chicago registers an extended win streak.

Defensive players simply don't carry the same value in the hobby as you'd hope given their potential and impact, but that doesn't mean they're irrelevant. Significant plays made by playoff-relevant players down the stretch can be consequential to their market, especially in an overall rookie class that has seen its value depressed by a weak group of skill-position players.

16. LB Arvell Reese - Giants (last week unranked)

17. WR De'Zhaun Stribling - 49ers (last week No. 15)

18. DE David Bailey - Jets (last week No. 18)

19. WR Ted Hurst - Buccaneers (last week No. 15)

20. LB Sonny Styles - Commanders (last week unranked)