Wembanyama leads Top 5 most graded Prizm Rookie cards

Panini Prizm Basketball is one of the most highly-graded sets, as for many collectors, it serves as the “premier” rookie card of the top athletes in the game. With each release, a new wave of rookie cards hit the market, and collectors grade the cards with the hope to not only be grading the next superstar of the league, but to be the first to market. Which rookie has had the most total PSA copies graded of their Panini Prizm rookie card?

1. Victor Wembanyama | 45,025 total graded

Victor Wembanyama 2023 Panini Prizm Rookie #136 | Card Ladder

Victor Wembanyama has taken over the top spot on this list, after Zion Williamson has held the title since his rookie year (2019). Wembanyama has quickly become one of the faces of the NBA, with his Prizm rookie card following along in its footsteps, now as the most graded Panini Prizm rookie card of all-time.

2. Zion Williamson | 42,517 total graded

Zion Williamson 2019 Panini Prizm Rookie #248 | Card Ladder

The Zion Williamson 2019 Panini Prizm rookie card for many is one of the most recognizable modern-day rookie cards. This card in a PSA 10 once got up to $960 in December of 2020, and its last sale was $18. A product of the COVID-era of the sports card boom, this card will be forever a part of sports card history.

3. Ja Morant | 41,163 total graded

Ja Morant 2019 Panini Prizm Rookie #249 | Card Ladder

Out of the same rookie class and Prizm product as Williamson, Ja Morant wasn't too far behind. With just over 1,000 copies separating Morant and Williamson, that margin marks the closest population count between any cards on this list.

4. Luka Doncic | 39,357 total graded

Luka Doncic 2018 Panini Prizm Rookie #280 | Card Ladder

Luka Doncic, when the 2018 Panini Prizm product released, wasn't the headline athlete of the product, like the three names ahead of him on this list. As Doncic's NBA career continued to unfold, this card followed suit, with collectors grading Doncic's "premier" rookie card rapidly. The 2018 NBA rookie class allowed for the Prizm brand to become what it is for collectors today.

5. Trae Young | 27,265 total graded

Trae Young 2018 Panini Prizm Rookie #78 | Card Ladder

Trae Young and Doncic, were two names from the 2018 NBA rookie class, that overtime, the demand for their rookie cards exploded during the COVID-era. Young's 2018 Panini Prizm rookie in a PSA 10, peaked in January 2021 for $794.15, with the card now selling for less than it's first recorded sale ever ($27.99).

