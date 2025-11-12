Rare PSA 10 Shaquille O’Neal Card Sells for Record Price

With the sports card hobby continuing to flourish and more athletes themselves becoming active collectors, it feels like records are being broken almost weekly. This time, it was Shaquille O’Neal’s turn. On November 9, his 2013 Panini Prizm Gold Prizm, serial numbered to just 10 copies and graded a PSA 10, sold for a record $31,200 at auction. The sale marks the highest price ever paid for a Shaquille O’Neal Prizm card and highlights just how strong the demand is for early Panini-era Gold Prizms of NBA legends.

What makes this sale particularly interesting is how it outperformed not only the BGS 9.5 copy of the same card that sold in August by more than $25,000, but also narrowly edged out the BGS 10 Pristine of Shaq’s iconic 2012 Gold Prizm that sold earlier this year (a grade that typically sells for more than a PSA 10).

Now, some might argue that the hobby’s growth means the 2012 could easily reclaim the top spot if it hits auction again, and that might be the case. But there’s something undeniably appealing about the 2013 version. The 2013 Prizms have a shine that’s hard to capture in photos and truly stands out when seen in hand. Additionally, the gold border perfectly matches Shaq’s Lakers jersey, which is a visual trend that continues to gain traction. Given the context, it’s no surprise this card has taken off the way it has.

Two Shaq Prizm Gold cards

With different grades

From different years

Sold about 10 months apart (both @FanaticsCollect )



What do you make of this? pic.twitter.com/38l93eweFg — Adam Gray (@the27guy) November 10, 2025

In terms of whether this sale will hold up over time, only time will tell. But as we move further away from the Panini licensed basketball era, it’s hard not to recognize the defining cards that came out of it, and the true Gold Prizm /10 is without question one of them. Few would argue that the 2012 Gold Prizms won’t continue to carry a lasting legacy, and it seems that momentum is starting to flow into the 2013s as well. The fact that 2013 color match Prizms also seem to be rising across the board, only reinforces the idea that the color match golds will play out well over time. Nothing is ever guaranteed in the hobby, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a few more of these cards setting new records in the near future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 2013 Prizm Green Rookie 290 PSA 9 MINT Color Match! RC

🔗 https://t.co/7qK6OBHpp8#TheHobby #eBay #Auction #Sponsored



Can you spot the color match that sets this Giannis Antetokounmpo card apart? pic.twitter.com/ciBiKtX5Qb — Team Sports Cards (@TeamSportsCards) October 10, 2023

