Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Pistons-Clippers, Luka, SGA, Jaylen Brown)
Sunday’s NBA action features a solid six-game slate, and I’m targeting three of the biggest names that will take the floor in a player prop parlay.
After strong showings on Christmas Day and on Friday, Dec. 26, I’m up to +12.35 units (!) for the season in Peter’s Points. So, why not keep the momentum going into the new year?
Today’s picks start with the prop parlay, which features Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylen Brown, and it also includes a moneyline pick for the Detroit Pistons-Los Angeles Clippers matchup later on in the night.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of my best bets for the games on Dec. 28.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 115-83 (+12.35 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1406-1320-27 (+45.50 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Player Prop Parlay (-133)
- Detroit Pistons Moneyline (-162) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-125)
Player Prop Parlay (-133)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25+ Points
- Jaylen Brown 25+ Points
- Luka Doncic 25+ Points
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25+ Points
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a long 20-point streak going, and he’s averaging over 32 points per game in the 2025-26 season while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.
The Thunder star has 25 or more points in 27 of his 30 appearances this season, so he’s a fairly safe leg when it comes to this parlay.
OKC is favored by a lot against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but Philly has been pretty great as an underdog (8-5 against the spread) and ranks 15th in the league in net rating. Hopefully, that keeps SGA in this game a little longer to eventually hit this prop.
The reigning league MVP hasn’t played a lot of fourth quarters this season, but he’s still taking 19.8 shots per game and leading the league in field goals made per game (10.9).
I think he’s a bounce-back candidate after a down game at Christmas, especially at a line that is below his season average.
Jaylen Brown 25+ Points
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has scored 30 or more points in every game this month, and he should be in play to reach that total on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland is just 21st in the league in defensive rating, and it’s down several key rotation players in this matchup after losing at home to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Brown is averaging 29.4 points per game this season, and he’s taken a career-high 21.5 shots per game while sitting just behind SGA in field goals made per game (10.8) this season. The C’s star has also been efficient knocking down 50.2 percent of his field goal attempts and 36.9 percent of his 3s.
I’m buying him to clear this line against an underwhelming Portland defense on Sunday.
Luka Doncic 25+ Points
Austin Reaves is out of the lineup for Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, which should lead to an expanded offensive workload for Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
Doncic is averaging 33.7 points per game this season, but he’s had 35 and 45 point games in two of the matchups that Reaves has already missed this season, clearing this line in three of the four games that he completed.
The Sacramento Kings have one of the worst defenses in the NBA, ranking 28th in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game, so this is a prime bounce-back spot for Doncic and the Lakers at home.
Luka did not play in the first meeting between these teams, and the Lakers still put up 127 points.
Doncic is taking over 22 shots per game and has the highest usage rate in the NBA, so he should be in play to hit this line on Sunday.
Detroit Pistons Moneyline (-162) vs. Los Angeles Clippers
The Detroit Pistons lost outright to the Utah Jazz on Friday on the road, falling to 11-5 in road games this season.
Still, the Pistons have a net rating of +4.0 on the road this season and they rank No. 2 in the league in defensive rating overall.
That sets up well in their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, who may be a little overvalued after winning a few games heading into this matchup. L.A. still has just nine wins overall this season, and it ranks dead last in the NBA against the spread at home (3-10).
To make matters worse, the Clippers are down Ivica Zubac and Bogdan Bogdanovic on Sunday, leaving them with a few less rotation options against the No. 1 seed in the East.
While the Pistons are coming off a bad loss, this is an ideal buy-low spot for them, as the Clippers are still just 25th in the NBA in net rating and aren’t a team I’d buy yet despite winning three in a row.
Immanuel Quickley OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-125)
Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has cleared this line in six straight games, pushing his season average to 4.3 rebounds per game.
While that’s not well above this prop line, Quickley is taking on a Golden State Warriors team that is just 21st in the league in rebounding percentage.
Quickley may only be averaging 4.3 boards per game, but he’s also averaging 8.1 rebound chances, meaning he needs to come down with just half of those to clear this prop.
The veteran guard has four or more boards in 20 of his 31 games this season, so I’ll buy him at this discounted number on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.