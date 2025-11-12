Historic Topps Cosmic Chrome sales of Ohtani, Skenes and more

2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome will be coming out on December 17th. This set started in 2022 and has been a big success. Some of the cards, especially in high grades, can resell for large amounts. Here's a look at some of the biggest sales.

2024 Topps Cosmic Chrome Autograph Red Flare Refractor Shohei Ohtani /5 PSA 10

PSA

It's no surprise the highest sale is Shohei Ohtani's autographed card numbered to five and graded a ten by PSA. Ohtani has had another MVP caliber season in 2025 and should receive his fourth MVP award shortly. This card sold for $30,300 on Oct. 16th, 2025.

2022 Topps Cosmic Chrome Autograph SuperFractor Julio Rodriguez 1/1 PSA 9

PSA

Julio Rodriguez has become one of the key pieces for the Seattle Mariners. In his rookie season he had a strong campaign and created a name for himself. HIs 2025 season he helped the Mariners reach the ALCS, only to lose to the Toronto Blue Jays. His autographed Superfractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $24,360 on Mar. 1st, 2022.

2024 Topps Chrome Cosmic Autograph Black Eclipse Shohei Ohtani /10 PSA 10

PSA

Ohtani won his second World Series in 2025. It doesn't appear that the Dodgers are slowing down and should be the favorites to win it all in 2026. This would be the first threepeat since the New York Yankees did it in 1998 - 2000. His Black Eclipse, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $24,000 on Nov. 9th, 2025.

2022 Topps Cosmic Chrome Bobby Witt Jr. Autograph SuperFractor 1/1 PSA 9

PSA

Bobby Witt Jr. came in second in the MVP race in 2024. He had a down year compared to his previous season. He will be looking to lead the Royals back to the playoffs in 2026. His Superfractor autograph, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $20,000 on Jan. 15th, 2024.

2022 Topps Cosmic Chrome Autograph Superfractor Aaron Judge 1/1 - PSA 10

PSA

Aaron Judge had another great season for the Yankees. The AL MVP is between him and Cal Raleigh, and if he wins, it will be his third. His Superfractor autograph sold for $18,361 on Aug. 1st, 2024.

2024 Topps Chrome Cosmic Paul Skenes Case Hit Supernova Superfracror 1/1 PSA 9

PSA

Paul Skenes his becoming one of the MLB's elite players. He won rookie of the year in 2024 and could win his first Cy Young award in 2025. His Superfractor Supernova, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $17,500 on Nov. 24th, 2024.

