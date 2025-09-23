Top 5 Aaron Judge Non-Rookie Cards

Following Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge is the most popular current player for baseball card collecting, and this appeal is understandable. Judge has been putting up Ruthian numbers.

His career OPS+ (a stat that compares a player’s performance to the league average, adjusting for era and ballpark) is 6th all-time and 1st among right-handed hitters. The Yankee captain is positioning himself as a top contender for the title of greatest right-handed hitter ever.

Like his home run totals, Aaron Judge's card market is booming. This strong demand extends well beyond his rookie cards from 2013 and 2017. This article explores and ranks the best (most expensive) non-rookie Aaron Judge cards.

5. 2021 Topps Dynasty Gold 1/1 Aaron Judge Patch Auto PSA 9

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=2018%20a%27ja%20wilson&saleId=ebay-236081586939&index=new_salesarchive

Price: $15,845 (Sold 5-14-2025)

Card and Set Appeal: Topps Dynasty is widely considered the Topps equivalent of Panini's National Treasures. It is the go-to set for patch autos and rookie patch autos for baseball card collectors. A box of Topps Dynasty only consists of one card, but it is a guaranteed hit. This gold Judge 1/1 is as good as a collector can hope for among non-rookie cards.

4. 2022 Topps Update: Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani Dual Auto/Patch 1/5 All-Star

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=2018%20a%27ja%20wilson&saleId=ebay-286546179268&index=new_salesarchive

Price: $16,000 (Sold 6-20-2025)

Card and Set Appeal: This card combines the two best players of this generation. It sports a unique All-Star patch that commemorates a time when both players slugged it out in the American League. Now, Topps has gone back to the well with a truly magnificent Dual Auto Dual Gold MLB Logo Relic 1/1 card that will almost certainly top this list whenever it hits the open market. (Some believe it will easily exceed $1,000,000)

3. 2022 Topps Cosmic Chrome Autograph Superfractor Aaron Judge Auto (#1/1) - PSA 10

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=2018%20a%27ja%20wilson&saleId=goldin-202407-1818-3804-ac34d1e9-00a1-45b9-8c58-31e395bcac31&index=new_salesarchive

Price: $18,361 (Sold 8-1-2024)

Card and Set Appeal: This Superfractor Judge is an absolute beauty. The “superfractor” gold and the “cosmic” colors somehow blend wonderfully. Topps Cosmic Chrome is a new product that made its debut in 2022, and it continues to rise in popularity in large part because of the unique, eye-catching designs.

2. 2024 Topps Transcendent Aaron Judge MLB Logo Patch Auto 1/1 PSA 9

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?direction=desc&sort=price&q=aaron%20judge&saleId=fanatics-premier-15877&index=new_salesarchive

Price: $30,300 (Sold 6-27-2025)

Card and Set Appeal: Topps Transcendent is the most expensive product Topps offers each year. A Transcendent Collection "briefcase" can range in price from $8,000 to $30,000. This 1/1 Judge is extra special because it contains a magnificent MLB logo patch. MLB, NBA, and NFL logo patch cards have been demanding a HUGE premium in recent years.

1. Aaron Judge Yankees 62 HR Autograph On Card Auto 1/1 Gold - 2022 Topps Now 1012F

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=2018%20a%27ja%20wilson&saleId=ebay-296651180746&index=new_salesarchive

Price: $55,000 (Sold 7-14-2025)

Card and Set Appeal: This beautiful Topps Now card commemorates one of the most iconic moments in baseball history – Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the 2022 season. Cards like this are what make Topps Now so great. It gives fans a chance to own a piece of baseball history.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: