Today's collectors may have no idea who Jerome Walton, Todd Zeile, and Dwight Smith ever were, but the O.G. hobbyists gobbling up box after box of Upper Deck knew exactly who these red-hot rookies were. Some even remember trading their Griffey cards straight up for a Walton. And there's a good chance, if they haven't touched their cards since the early 1990s, that these rookie cards are still slabbed in bulletproof lucite holders designed to withstand Armageddon. Little did they know that today the holders might be worth even more than the cards!

Ken Griffey, Jr.

RELATED: The Most Impressive Ken Griffey Jr Card Collection in the World

Prices have been high but volatile for the set's hottest card. | Jason A. Schwartz

The one card definitely worth more than its holder is the Ken Griffey, Jr., rookie, and this comes as no shock to anyone. If there is any surprise, it's just how much more the card is worth today than it was in 1989. In truth, it all comes down to condition. Many collectors have their cards professionally graded by companies such as PSA, with the latest sales data from Card Ladder pricing PSA 10 (i.e., gem mint) copies of the card at $5,121! Now, before you go digging through your closet or basement, it's worth noting that only the smallest fraction of 1989 Upper Deck cards receive a grade of 10. Even straight out of the pack, most would likely grade in the "8" (near mint) or "9" (mint) range. So what's a PSA 8 worth since that's more likely what you're sitting on? Here, Card Ladder suggests only $147.

Jerome Walton

1989 Upper Deck Jerome Walton | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

For a minute back in 1989, the Jerome Walton rookie card was even hotter than the Griffey. Not only was Walton a high number, meaning his card was much rarer than the set's first 700 cards, but the Cubs outfielder was also putting together an impressive 30-game hitting streak en route to National League Rookie of the Year honors. While Walton remains a fan favorite today among the Cubs faithful, his card has cooled off considerably. Scoop up a PSA 8 for less than the price of a latte at only $4.36. Even upgrading to a PSA 10 will only run you $32.

Todd Zeile

1989 Upper Deck Todd Zeile | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Todd Zeile was another high-number only hit from the 1989 Upper Deck set. While not at the level of Griffey or Walton, his card was still a big enough pull to pay for the pack and then some. Like Walton, however, he never quite lived up to the hype. In truth, a 16-year major league career is nothing to shake a stick at, particularly when it comes with a .265 average and 253 home runs. Still, today, the one-time Cardinals catcher is probably better known for his Immaculate Grid bona fides than he is for his Cooperstown cred or cardboard. In PSA 8, the once coveted Zeile rookie will run you only $9.

Dwight Smith

1989 Upper Deck Dwight Smith | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Jerome Walton wasn't the only Cubs rookie in the Upper Deck High Numbers sparking collector interest. Teammate Dwight Smith actually finished right behind Walton in the Rookie of the Year balloting thanks to a .324 batting average and 31 steals in only 109 games. Crazy as it sounds, the hardest part about scooping up a Smith rookie in PSA 8 is simply finding one. Not a single one has publicly sold in the grade in the last five years. However, a PSA 9 did sell back in 2022 for $0.99.

Ozzie Canseco

1989 Upper Deck Ozzie Canseco | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

In 1989, Jose Canseco was coming off the heels of sports' first 40-40 season and was on top of the baseball world. So of course, the hottest Canseco card in the 1989 Upper Deck set belonged to his brother Ozzie! True, Ozzie hit a total of zero home runs in his three major league seasons, but who could have guessed this back in 1989? Either way, the card said Canseco, which was worth a lot by itself, and unlike the cardboard of brother Jose was a rookie card. Today? Well, that Canseco name is still apparently worth something. Despite the lackluster stat line, a PSA 8 will still run you $9.95.

Good News and Bad News

Imagined 1989 Upper Deck rack pack | Jason A. Schwartz

The good news is that even in PSA 8, the majority of these formerly hot rookie cards still hold some value. Nobody's saying $5 or $10 a pop is gonna get you any closer to your retirement, but if you were like most collectors of the era, you may have a dozen or so of each of these cards. That's easily a very nice night on the town, if not a fun vacation. The only catch is the prices quoted reflect graded cards, and grading ain't exactly free. Just how much would it run you to submit all your Jerome Walton cards to PSA to secure that grade of 8? Barring any volume discounts, the going rate is $32.99. Oh, and that's per card, so you may want to do the math before submitting. On second thought, maybe you don't want to do the math!