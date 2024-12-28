Where are all the Bowman Draft Super Autos?
2024 Bowman Draft has been breaking in some form or fashion for a little more than three weeks now. The prospect heavy product is a chase for many collectors looking to hold a piece of history for the future stars of Major League baseball. It's the ultimate stock market rip that can see prices rise and fall with as much as one of these names being traded shortly after the boxes hit the shelves.
There's plenty of fun cards to look for in this year's iteration, such as inserts made to look like action figures to image variations of the players in their collegiate uniforms. But where are all the main chase cards? I'm talking about their 1st Bowman Superfractor Autos. According to @Bowman1of1 on X, only 22 of the 99 super autos have surfaced. That account tracks all the data on an extensive spreadsheet free to anyone who wants to access the data.
Now roughly 20% doesn't seem that out of the ordinary but this is a historic Bowman Draft release. 22 of the 30 first round picks are featured in this release. And of those 22 first rounders, only 2 have seen their superfractor autos come into the light, those being 20th overall pick Trey Yesavage by Toronto and the 24th overall pick Cam Caminiti by Atlanta. None of the major hitter chases have yet to be pulled. Which is wild given how much of the product has been opened. Filthbomb Breaks, who pulled a Travis Bazzana insert superfractor auto, have ripped 500+ cases of 2024 Bowman Draft since release.
This development reminds me a lot of the Debut Patch chase in 2024 Topps Chrome Update. The rookie class this year may go down as one of the best ever and a majority of the big names didn't surface until recently. Conversely, almost all of the Black Finite 1/1s of the top rookie quarterbacks from 2024 Panini Prizm have already been hit. Just raises some eyebrows and is something to watch moving forward.