Why Are There College Cards In This Year's Bowman Draft?

There are a few different variations that players get in this years Bowman Draft and the college cards are one of them

Adam Palmer

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces Minnesota Twins draft pick Travis Bazzana as the first pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces Minnesota Twins draft pick Travis Bazzana as the first pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
December saw one of the biggest releases of the year: Bowman Draft. This product is the first to feature First Bowman cards for players from the previous year's draft. It includes a majority of the first-round picks but typically reserves a few notable players for the Bowman Baseball product released early the following year.

Each year, the player selection varies slightly. This year, the third overall pick, Charlie Condon, and the eighth overall pick, JJ Wetherholt, were held back for the 2025 product.

Meanwhile, players like Travis Bazzana, the first overall pick, and superstar two-way player Jac Caglianone, the sixth overall pick, received their First Bowman cards in this release.

Caglianone, during his time at Florida, made history as the first college baseball player to sign an exclusive deal with Fanatics and Topps.

While Topps did not release any cards of Caglianone during his time at Florida, collectors can still find cards of him in his college uniform from other sources.

Baseball differs significantly from other sports because players often spend years developing in the minors before reaching the majors. Prospecting and investing in First Bowman cards can be risky but rewarding once a player makes it to the big leagues.

When NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) rules were introduced, Topps quickly capitalized on the opportunity, releasing college football and basketball cards. In 2021, they launched their first college product in decades with a Bowman release. However, they didn’t introduce college baseball cards until now.

This year’s Bowman Draft includes a subset of Chrome College Variations. While not part of a dedicated college-specific set, these cards are the closest collectors have had. One of Caglianone’s cards from this set recently sold for $6,500, setting a record as the highest-priced Florida Gators card of all time.

The checklist for this subset features 10 players: The check list itself consists of 10 total players including Travis Bazzana, Hagen Smith, Jac Caglianone, Christian Moore, Ryan Waldschmidt, Carson Benge, James Tibbs III, Braden Montgomery, Cam Smith, and Blake Burke.

Travis Bazzana & Hagen Smith College Bowman cards
Travis Bazzana & Hagen Smith College Bowman cards / Image courtesy of CardLadder.com

These cards are rare, with base versions found at odds of 1:713 in hobby packs and 1:185 in super jumbo packs. In addition to base cards, collectors can chase gold refractors numbered to 50, orange refractors numbered to 25, red refractors numbered to 5, and the elusive Superfractor, which is a 1/1.

Oregon State's Travis Bazzana (37) celebrates after hitting the team's second solo home run during an NCAA college baseball game against Oregon at Goss Stadium on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Adam Palmer
ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

