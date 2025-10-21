Where to get your cards graded

Although it probably goes without saying, buying graded cards or getting your cards graded has become a major part of the card collecting hobby. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just pulled a rare card from a pack, getting cards graded has become a useful tool to protect your cards or increase their value.

Professional Sports Authenticators (PSA) became the first company to start grading cards when it was established in 1991 by David Hall. Originally an offshoot of Professional Coin Grading services, PSA was created to provide a reliable 10 point standardization for authenticating and grading trading cards. Since that time, several other companies such as Beckett Grading Services (BCG), SGC, and others, have entered the market to varying degrees of success.

Paul Skenes PSA 10 Bowman Draft auto. PSA is considered the gold standard for collectibles grading and authentication. | https://130point.com/cards/

One of the obvious challenges for collectors is how to go about getting your cards graded. Back in 1991, the only option available to collectors was to mail in your cards directly to PSA. That option still exists today for all the major grading companies with varying tiers based on the number of cards submitted (the more cards submitted the lower the price per card) and the speed at which the collector wants them returned (faster equals more expensive).

Shohei Ohtani Bowman Chrome Blue refractor auto graded an 8.5 by Beckett Grading Services (BGS). | https://130point.com/cards/

Along with the mail option, there are also several more ways to submit cards for grading. A second option for collectors is to get their cards graded at shows. Oftentimes, grading companies like PSA, BGS, and SGC will have booths available at shows where collectors can drop their cards off for grading. In general, the larger companies will have both available at shows like The National, as well as bigger region shows. Collectors can have the graded cards mailed back to them at a later date or have them graded during the show. One thing to keep in mind though is that same day grading is often very expensive but might be worth it for low numbered parallels.

Another option for collectors to check with your local card shop to see if they offer grading services through their stores. Generally, what that means is that local card shops will often send bulk orders to grading companies. This is a good option for collectors that may have a smaller number of cards they want to have graded and want to take advantage of bulk order pricing. Also certain retail chains are offering drop off services to send for grading. For example, certain Game Stop locations allow collectors to drop off trading cards and will send them to PSA for a set fee per card.

Collectors Holdings (the parent company of PSA) offices at 1600/1610 St. Andrew Place in Santa Ana, CA. Collectors may drop their cards off that they want graded on designated walk-in days. | https://www.sportscollectorsdaily.com/collectors-holdings-expands-office-space-again/

Lastly for those collectors that are fortunate enough to live in the area where grading companies have their offices can take advantage of walkins. For example both PSA and SGC offer walk-in hours where collectors can drop off cards and pick them up at a later date.

