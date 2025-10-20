Why a Klay Thompson Kaboom card just sold for over $100,000

The sale of a Klay Thompson card for six figures is the latest story making headlines in the sports card world, leaving many collectors scratching their heads and wondering why. The card in question is Thompson’s 2018 Green Kaboom, a one-of-one insert graded a PSA 10 Gem Mint. It's true that Kaboom cards are known for their visual appeal and strong collector base, however even so, a Klay non-rookie card selling for $110,926 has left many collectors asking why?

Kaboom Legacy

The first thing to understand is that Kaboom isn’t just a flashy insert with a nice following. It’s widely seen as the insert of the Panini era, with demand that outpaces almost every other Panini release. Serial numbered basketball Kabooms were only produced for four years, and 2018 marked the debut of the insert. Cards from a debut year almost always carry a premium, and Kabooms are no exception.

Rarity

The next point worth noting is just how limited numbered Kabooms are. There are only three parallels in total, the base, gold numbered to 10, and green numbered to 1. And while serial numbered Kabooms were produced for four years, not every player was featured each year. Panini typically reserved the checklist for star players and key rookies. For Klay, 2018 was the only year he appeared in the Kaboom lineup. That means across all years of production, while players like Jayson Tatum have 40 golds and 4 greens, Klay has only 10 golds and a single green in existence.

Timing

Lastly we have the timing of the sale. The sports card market is seeing new highs, we’re about to move on from the Panini era as Topps takes over the card licensing, and the NBA season is about to begin with championship expectations surrounding the Dallas Mavericks. The seller had flawless timing, which no doubt played a role in the result.

Now that we have the proper context, let's really take a look at what happened here. The most sought-after and rarest version of the unquestioned insert of the Panini era, in the highest grade, of a future Hall of Famer sold for six figures as we move into a new chapter of cards and a season where his team is expected to contend. This isn’t just any Klay Thompson card, it might very well be the best one in existence.

