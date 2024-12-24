Early Kabooms and Downtowns Continue to Rise in the Sports Card Market
If you've recently set up as a dealer at a card show, chances are you've been asked multiple times about "Kabooms" or "Downtowns." These short-printed inserts, first introduced in the 2013 Panini Innovation basketball set and the 2016 Panini Studio release, have become increasingly popular amongst collectors. Over the years, they’ve gained even more popularity, with parallels recently being added to the checklist. Most would agree that Kaboom has become the insert card of the Panini era, with Downtown following closely behind - particularly among football collectors.
While there are plenty of collectors for these inserts, there are those who have their doubts. I've heard several people mention that they’re only stashing away the rare parallels associated with these cards. These collectors are quick to point out that the base versions are printed in quantities too high for any long-term growth to take place. That said, they may be overlooking the fact that, historically, the debut years of iconic sets tend to hold value - and Kabooms and Downtowns are no exception.
Despite there being a couple hundred of each in circulation, 2013 Kabooms and 2016 Downtowns have continued to experience unprecedented growth over the past year. Once again, we see that rarity takes a backseat to desirability. Below is a chart showing the price trends of 2013 Kaboom cards over the past year across all grades.
As we transition away from Panini, many will be searching for hidden treasures from the era. Let the debut years of Kaboom and Downtown serve as a reminder that rarity isn't always the defining metric of value - it's also the impact and appeal they’ve left on the hobby. It's a lesson that will resonate as we look ahead to what future collectors will covet from this period.