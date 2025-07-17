Once-in-a-Lifetime WWE Roman Reigns Card Pulled
When it comes to real-time excitement and hobby-driven engagement, there’s no doubt that the Live selling platforms are turning heads and drawing interest from all corners of the collectible’s hobby. Those corners include but are not limited to comic book collectors, watch collectors, ticket stub collectors, and most importantly, a wildly diverse group better known as sports card collectors.
When breakers are live on any platform, albeit Facebook, YouTube, Fanatics Live or even eBay Live, anything (and everything) has a chance of happening and in one incredible moment earlier this year, that’s exactly what happened to not just the breaker, but also the one lucky collector who held the “Roman Reigns” spot.
You see, there’s a certain element of thrill that goes hand-in-hand with live breaking, and on February 6th 2025, one breaker, who breaks via eBay Live under the name “Breaks N Takes” and uses the IG handle: @breaksntakesparadise, pulled something so incredibly rare, it sent sheer excitement throughout the viewing audience and that card was a 1-of-1 Gold Vinyl Roman Reigns Redemption card from the 2024 WWE Select Hobby.
Given the fact that Roman Reigns is a fan favorite and storied champion of the WWE, there’s no doubt that this card could thousands if not tens of thousands.
By combining the high-stakes world of live breaks with real-time interaction, eBay Live is certainly becoming the “go-to” destination for collectors who are looking to chase cardboard greatness. The Roman Reigns 1/1 Gold Vinyl is just one of many examples as to why live breaks hosted on a trusted platforms are set to become the hobby norm.