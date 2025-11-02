In what may go down as one of the greatest Game 7 World Series games, the Los Angeles Dodgers are once again World Champions. In the bottom of the 11th inning, Yamamoto on zero days rest, forced Alejandro Kirk into a heart breaking ground out double play to end the game.

Topps Now is recognizing the team, and 1 collector will get one of the most incredible 1/1 autographs of all-time. When purchasing the team set off of the Topps website, someone will walk away with this triple autograph of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, and Roki Sasaki.

Yamamoto, after pitching six innings of one-run ball in Game 6, came into relief in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7. In magical fashion, he escaped the 9th, got through the 10th, and pitched a gutsy 11th inning, helping his team to their second championship in the row. In doing this Yamamoto has been named the 2025 World Series MVP.

Shohei Ohtani once again earned every dollar to his massive contract this year. In the World Series alone, you watched Ohtani reach base 9 times in Game 3, while smashing 2 home runs. The double duty player pitched in 2 games, while also hitting .333, and smashing 3 home runs. The front runner for the 2025 MVP also hit 55 home runs in the regular season, while batting a cool .282, and driving in over 100 RBI's once again.

With a fastball that can hover over 100 mph the Dodgers couldn't wait to sign Roki Sasaki this past off-season. Utilized as a relief pitcher in the 2025 playoffs, Sasaki was pivital for his team. In 9 games that his number was called, Sasaki pitched 10+ innings with an overall ERA of just .084. The Dodgers are expecting big things from Sasaki in 2026.

This set is packed with star power and potentials to score autographs of some of today's greats of the game. Beyond Ohtani and Yamamoto, there are chances to obtain autographs of Freddie Freeman, Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell, and others.

With every purchase of this set, you are guaranteed either a numbered card, a variation, or an autograph. A great opportunity for any Dodgers fan, or any fan of cards.

Topps definitely nailed it on this set, happy hunting.

