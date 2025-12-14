Mookie Betts cards every collector wants
Mookie Betts inspires many people. Perhaps it's because he's relatable - he enjoys having fun, has a good sense of humor, and has a passion for the game of baseball. It could be because he has had his fair share of ups and downs - for every clutch hit and great defensive play, he's had to struggle through long slumps and illness. Sure, he's had success - 4 World Series rings to be exact - but he's had to work for them. Maybe that's why so many fans like Mookie Betts and collect his cards. Here are 4 of his cards that are worth checking out.
TOPPS STADIUM CLUB 2018 MOOKIE BETTS
What a cool card. Topps Stadium Club has always been known for its photography and it delivers in a big way here. This variation card sees Mookie in a Red Sox uniform with the American flag serving as a backdrop - it doesn't get much better than this. This PSA 9 recently sold for $1,000.
TOPPS UPDATE 2014 MOOKIE BETTS
Many Betts collectors would agree that the 2014 Topps Update rookie card is one of his most iconic cards ever. It's definitely got the cool factor going for it - Mookie stepping out of the dugout with Yankee Stadium in all its glory behind him. The date of his debut is a nice touch.
TOPPS SSSP 2020 MOOKIE BETTS
This bad boy is almost impossible to find - what better way to celebrate Betts as a Dodger than a Hollywood background with fireworks? This is an SSSP, or Super Super Short Print - bottom line, there aren't many of these out there. It's a fun card that's definitely an eye catcher.
TOPPS TRIPLE THREADS 2024 BETTS/FREEMAN/OHTANI
When you think of the current Dodgers team that just won its second World Series back to back, these three players immediately come to mind. All 3 are future hall of famers and it's great to have a card showcasing them together in a relic card.
