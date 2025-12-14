Mookie Betts cards every collector wants

Mookie Betts inspires many people. Perhaps it's because he's relatable - he enjoys having fun, has a good sense of humor, and has a passion for the game of baseball. It could be because he has had his fair share of ups and downs - for every clutch hit and great defensive play, he's had to struggle through long slumps and illness. Sure, he's had success - 4 World Series rings to be exact - but he's had to work for them. Maybe that's why so many fans like Mookie Betts and collect his cards. Here are 4 of his cards that are worth checking out.

TOPPS STADIUM CLUB 2018 MOOKIE BETTS

2018 Mookie Betts Stadium Club | CardLadder

What a cool card. Topps Stadium Club has always been known for its photography and it delivers in a big way here. This variation card sees Mookie in a Red Sox uniform with the American flag serving as a backdrop - it doesn't get much better than this. This PSA 9 recently sold for $1,000.

TOPPS UPDATE 2014 MOOKIE BETTS

2014 Mookie Betts Topps Update | CardLadder

Many Betts collectors would agree that the 2014 Topps Update rookie card is one of his most iconic cards ever. It's definitely got the cool factor going for it - Mookie stepping out of the dugout with Yankee Stadium in all its glory behind him. The date of his debut is a nice touch.

TOPPS SSSP 2020 MOOKIE BETTS

2020 Topps Mookie Betts | Topps

This bad boy is almost impossible to find - what better way to celebrate Betts as a Dodger than a Hollywood background with fireworks? This is an SSSP, or Super Super Short Print - bottom line, there aren't many of these out there. It's a fun card that's definitely an eye catcher.

TOPPS TRIPLE THREADS 2024 BETTS/FREEMAN/OHTANI

2024 Betts/Freeman/Ohtani Topps Triple Threads | CardLadder

When you think of the current Dodgers team that just won its second World Series back to back, these three players immediately come to mind. All 3 are future hall of famers and it's great to have a card showcasing them together in a relic card.

