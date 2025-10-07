The Los Angeles Dodgers Playoff Heroes and their rookie cards

It hasn't all been roses for the Los Angeles Dodgers so far this year. They've had to deal with a slew of injuries and a bullpen that has been suspect at best. So far, fortune has been on their side as they make their way through the playoffs. They have certainly built a team of superstars behind the massive payroll. Let's take a look at the rookie cards of some of the players who have an out-sized role to play in the coming days and weeks.

BOWMAN CHROME 2018 SHOHEI OHTANI

2018 Shohei Ohtani Bowman Chrome | CardLadder

It's Sho-Time! Ohtani is basically running around as a one-man show now that it's playoff season. Hitting, starting and relief pitching - it's unbelievable the things this guy can do on the mound and at the plate at such a high level. There are two rookie cards which collectors focus their sights on the most: his 2018 Bowman Chrome and his 2018 Topps Chrome. Pictured here is a gem-mint copy of his Bowman Chrome card - a card which is sure to rise in stature and price as his career continues.

TOPPS CHROME UPDATE 2014 MOOKIE BETTS

2014 Mookie Betts Topps Chrome Update | CardLadder

Mookie Betts has had a tough year. He was in a slump that went on for a good part of the year but has since broken out and in a big way. Mookie's bat isn't the only way he's been a massive help to his team - his defense has been outstanding and was on display late in game 2 of the divisional series against the Phillies. Betts has several rookie cards to choose from, but this one stands out - his 2014 Topps Chrome Update, showing off a great portrait of the rookie emerging from the dugout at Yankee Stadium.

BOWMAN CHROME 2024 AUTOGRAPH GREEN REFRACTOR YOSHINOBU YAMAMOTO

2024 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Bowman Chrome Autograph | CardLadder

Yoshinobu Yamamoto came over to Los Angeles after several seasons in the Japanese Major Leagues, where he pitched lights out and earned himself a hefty payday with the Dodgers. He's been hot lately and his team will definitely be counting on him to continue to pitch well. One of his nicest rookies is the Bowman Chrome Autograph - pictured here is the green refractor parallel, which matches nicely to Dodger blue.

Sho-Time in full effect. | Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images

TOPPS FINEST 2011 XFRACTOR AUTOGRAPH FREDDIE FREEMAN

2011 Freddie Freeman Topps Finest XFractor Autograph | CardLadder

Freddie Freeman is one of the Dodgers whose bat will be called on and needed if the Dodgers are to enjoy post-season success. He will certainly be hungry for his third World Series ring and will hope to repeat his MVP performance in the World Series. One of his best rookie cards is his 2011 Topps Finest, which included an on-card autograph. Freddie is locked in and looking for a pitch to swing at during his days as an Atlanta Brave.

