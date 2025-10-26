Topps releases its first-ever Topps Now basketball cards

Topps released its first Topps Now basketball product on Oct. 22. It was a watershed moment for Topps, which released its first licensed basketball product since 2009, one day before the release of 2025-26 Topps Basketball. Card No. 1 of the first five in the release was of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 35 points in his season debut during a double-overtime season-opening victory.

The first five cards also featured Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Alperen Sengun. Card No. 2 in the series was a team photo of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The card featured the Thunder's celebration as they hung their title banner in their season opener.

Image Courtesy of Topps

Gilgeous-Alexander's card will also come with a short-printed image variation of the reigning NBA MVP unveiling his 2024-25 NBA championship ring. Topps did not reveal how many of the short-printed images will be produced.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander short-print image variation | Image Courtesy of Topps

While the deadline to order the first five cards ended on Oct. 24, Topps has since released more cards, including one featuring Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. For buyers who missed the initial deadline, pre-sales of the cards are available on eBay for as little as $5.49 per card.

Collectors may want to wait for Topps to release the print run of the first five cards. If it's low enough, the cards could rise in value due to their historical significance within the Topps hobbyverse. The Topps Now brand debuted in 2016, solely focused on baseball cards.

Back of card Topps Now Basketball Card No. 2 | Image Courtesy of Topps

Card No. 1 of pitcher Francisco Liriano, the first-ever Topps Now card with a print run of 266, now sells for hundreds if not thousands of dollars. While the first Topps Now basketball cards may not carry the same cachet, they can gain value over time with a low print run, especially given today's astronomical supply for set releases.

