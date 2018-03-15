Houston is still dancing after escaping San Diego State.
Houston and San Diego State battled down to the final buzzer in Thursday's NCAA tournament game, with the Cougars pulling out the 67-65 win.
Senior guard Rob Gray led the way for Houston in the West Region's 6-11 matchup and his team needed every one of his game-high 39 points.
With about one minute remaining in the contest, San Diego State's Devin Watson hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 62. On the next possession, Gray knocked down his fourth triple of the night to put Houston back up 65-62. Then, Watson responded with his second three of the game to pull even once more.
From there, Gray held the ball until the final seconds before attacking the rim for a go-ahead layup with 1.1 seconds remaining.
WOW. 😱😱😱— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2018
ROB GRAY gives Houston the lead & hits a new career-high with 39 PTS! pic.twitter.com/LPtUCUXY6n
Trey Kell had one last shot for the Aztecs, but his three-pointer as time expired hit the back of the rim, and the Cougars survived to see another game.
If this had gone in...😳#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HJqK9g4ItJ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2018
This was the second last-second game-winner of Thursday, with Loyola-Chicago's Donte Ingram supplying the first in the Ramblers' 64-62 upset of Miami in the South Region's 6-11 contest.
Houston will take on the winner of Michigan vs. Montana on Saturday.