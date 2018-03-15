Houston and San Diego State battled down to the final buzzer in Thursday's NCAA tournament game, with the Cougars pulling out the 67-65 win.

Senior guard Rob Gray led the way for Houston in the West Region's 6-11 matchup and his team needed every one of his game-high 39 points.

With about one minute remaining in the contest, San Diego State's Devin Watson hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 62. On the next possession, Gray knocked down his fourth triple of the night to put Houston back up 65-62. Then, Watson responded with his second three of the game to pull even once more.

From there, Gray held the ball until the final seconds before attacking the rim for a go-ahead layup with 1.1 seconds remaining.

WOW. 😱😱😱



ROB GRAY gives Houston the lead & hits a new career-high with 39 PTS! pic.twitter.com/LPtUCUXY6n — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 16, 2018

Trey Kell had one last shot for the Aztecs, but his three-pointer as time expired hit the back of the rim, and the Cougars survived to see another game.

This was the second last-second game-winner of Thursday, with Loyola-Chicago's Donte Ingram supplying the first in the Ramblers' 64-62 upset of Miami in the South Region's 6-11 contest.

Houston will take on the winner of Michigan vs. Montana on Saturday.