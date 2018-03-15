It took a couple of games but we finally got our first buzzer-beater of the NCAA tournament.

No. 11 Loyola Chicago took down No. 6 Miami with a three at the buzzer by senior Donte Ingram.

The Ramblers closed the game on a 9–2 run and were down by one when Ingram hit the deep three to seal it.

RAMBLERS WITH THE LAST SECOND THREE! 🚨🚨🚨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lNQlJtrq7o — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 15, 2018

Here’s another angle:

It wasn’t technically a buzzer-beater, I guess, since the officials ended up putting 0.3 seconds back on the clock. But Miami’s desperate full-court heave at the buzzer went begging.

Coincidentally, Ingram went to the same high school—Simeon in Chicago—as Zach Norvell Jr., whose three with 21 seconds left lifted Gonzaga over UNC Greensboro.

Loyola advances to take on No. 3 Tennessee in the second round on Saturday.