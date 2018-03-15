Watch: Loyola Chicago Upsets Miami on Three With Less a Second Left

What a clutch shot by Donte Ingram. 

By Dan Gartland
March 15, 2018

It took a couple of games but we finally got our first buzzer-beater of the NCAA tournament. 

No. 11 Loyola Chicago took down No. 6 Miami with a three at the buzzer by senior Donte Ingram. 

The Ramblers closed the game on a 9–2 run and were down by one when Ingram hit the deep three to seal it. 

SI TV on Amazon channels

Here’s another angle:

It wasn’t technically a buzzer-beater, I guess, since the officials ended up putting 0.3 seconds back on the clock. But Miami’s desperate full-court heave at the buzzer went begging. 

Coincidentally, Ingram went to the same high school—Simeon in Chicago—as Zach Norvell Jr., whose three with 21 seconds left lifted Gonzaga over UNC Greensboro. 

Loyola advances to take on No. 3 Tennessee in the second round on Saturday. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now