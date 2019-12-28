No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma will meet at the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday.

LSU might be ranked No. 1 in the country and have Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, but Oklahoma has CFP semifinals experience. This season marks the Sooners' fourth playoff appearance since the CFP's inception in 2015, but they have yet to win a national championship in that stretch.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts finished as runner-up to Burrow in Heisman voting this year after transferring from Alabama for his senior season. Hurts leads the country in yards per attempt (11.8) with 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Sooners will be missing star defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges due to suspensions. Perkins, a sophomore, is the Sooners' best pass rusher with 38 tackles—13.5 for loss—and six sacks in 12 games. Without Stevenson, Oklahoma is down to just two healthy scholarship running backs for the Peach Bowl—Kennedy Brooks and T.J. Pledger.

Burrow is first in the nation in pass completion percentage (77.9), first in passing touchdowns (48) and second in passing yards (4,715).

LSU is No. 1 in total offense (554.4) but is concerned over running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire while he's dealing with a hamstring injury. He has put up 1,290 rushing yards with 16 TDs this season.

LSU and Oklahoma have only met twice in school history–both times in the Sugar Bowl. The Sooners shutout the Tigers 35–0 in the 1950 Sugar Bowl. They faced off again in the 2004 BCS national championship, which LSU won 21–14.