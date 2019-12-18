Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges have been suspended for a rules violation and will not play in the Peach Bowl, according to The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Sooner Scoop was first to report the suspensions.

When asked about the suspensions on Wednesday, coach Lincoln Riley said, "I'm aware of the report that is out there. Unfortunately at this time, I cannot comment on it."

The suspensions are a huge loss for No. 4 Oklahoma, who will face No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Perkins, a sophomore, is the Sooners' best pass rusher with 38 tackles—13.5 for loss—and six sacks in 12 games. Without Stevenson, Oklahoma is down to just two healthy scholarship running backs for the Peach Bowl—sophomores Kennedy Brooks and T.J. Pledger.

Bridges, a freshman, has seven catches for 82 yards with two touchdowns through nine games. Stevenson, a junior who transferred to Oklahoma from Cerritos College, has played backup for the Sooners most of the season and carried the ball 65 times for 516 yards with six touchdowns.

Riley confirmed during his press conference that Brooks will play in the Peach Bowl. Brooks left the Big 12 championship game against Baylor and entered concussion protocol.

When asked if Stevenson would play in the bowl game, Riley responded, "Kennedy Brooks will play."

Oklahoma and LSU will meet in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 28.