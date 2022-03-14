Sports Illustrated analyst Pat Forde has revealed his entire NCAA tournament bracket, all the way down to his Final Four and national title picks.

Forde’s bracket includes five first-round upsets, including the winner of No. 11 Rutgers and No. 11 Notre Dame in the First Four taking down No. 6 Alabama. He also projects No. 10 Loyola-Chicago will beat No. 7 Ohio State, and No. 13 South Dakota State will beat No. 4 Providence.

Forde’s lowest seed to advance to the Sweet 16 is No. 10 Miami in the Midwest. He has the Hurricanes knocking off No. 2 Auburn in the Round of 32.

Forde’s Final Four includes No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the West, No. 1 Arizona in the South, No. 3 Purdue in the East, and No. 1 Kansas in the Midwest.

He has Gonzaga beating Purdue, and Arizona knocking off Kansas in the Final Four before picking Gonzaga to cut down the nets over Arizona in the National Championship.

Forde’s bracket, as well as others from SI’s college basketball analysts, can be found here.

